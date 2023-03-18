CHICAGO – There is one nightmare scenario that could doom this already tumultuous Timberwolves season – Anthony Edwards could go down with a serious injury.

The Wolves fanbase was holding its collective breath during Friday's 139-131 double overtime loss to the Bulls when Edwards left in the first quarter because of an apparent right foot or ankle injury. Edwards yelled out in pain after landing awkwardly on his right foot in the first quarter with 3 minutes, 55 seconds remaining.

The Wolves called timeout and attended to Edwards, who needed help getting up and getting to the locker room. He could not put pressure on his right foot as he did. He was also yelling in pain as he exited the floor.

The team at first said Edwards was questionable to return late in the first half. But after halftime it downgraded him to out. There was no immediate word on a diagnosis for Edwards' injury.

He came out to the bench in a walking boot to watch the last few minutes of regulation and overtimes. The Wolves certainly missed Edwards in the extra periods. The Wolves had the ball up two with one second separating the shot and game clocks in regulation when Taurean Prince turned it over. That led to a tying layup from Zach LaVine with 11.5 seconds left. Jaden McDaniels then missed a shot to win it for the Wolves. The Wolves didn't have enough scoring punch to keep pace in the second overtime as DeMar DeRozan finished with 49 points and LaVine had 39.

Mike Conley (28 points), who had a career high with eight threes, and McDaniels (25 points) tried to provide the offense for the Wolves down the stretch. The Wolves also had a chance to win at the end of regulation, but Kyle Anderson was called for a double dribble before getting off a shot.

A potential loss of Edwards for a significant length of time could cripple the Wolves' chances of making and advancing in the playoffs. The 21-year-old is their leading scorer, a first-time All-Star, and the player who attracts the most defensive attention on the floor. Edwards has played in every game this season, a point of pride for him, while averaging a career high 25 points, six rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

He has helped keep their playoff hopes alive despite the prolonged absence of Karl-Anthony Towns because of a right calf injury. Towns, who has been out since Nov. 28, is making progress in his return and has recently increased his practice activity. He was one of the people who helped Edwards off the floor.

The Wolves had to trudge on without him Friday night in a winnable road game. The Wolves got 21 points and 19 rebounds from Rudy Gobert before he fouled out during the first overtime. Anderson pitched in his fourth career triple double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.