6:30 p.m. Friday, TD Garden

TV: BSN Radio: 830-AM

Wolves update: The start of a daunting four-game road trip that'll include stops in Miami, New Orleans and Milwaukee. ... The Wolves are 16-16 after Wednesday's loss to Dallas and 10th in the Western Conference. ... C Karl-Anthony Towns (calf), G Jordan McLaughlin (calf) and F Taurean Prince (shoulder) are out. F Kyle Anderson (back) and C Rudy Gobert (ankle) are questionable. ... The Wolves are 8-23 in Boston.

Celtics update: At 22-10, Boston has the league's second-best record under first year coach Joe Mazzulla, but it has lost three in a row — all at home — and five of six. ... The Celtics have the NBA's best offensive rating (116.5) and are seventh in defensive rating (110.6). ... F Jayson Tatum (30.6 points per game) leads the team in points and rebounds (8.1) and G Jaylen Brown averages 26.2 points. ... G Marcus Smart (team-high 7.3 assists per game) missed Wednesday's loss to Indiana because of illness. ... Boston has a Christmas Day matchup with Milwaukee.