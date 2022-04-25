Wild gameday

7 p.m. vs. Arizona Coyotes • Xcel Energy Center • Ch. 23, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild returns to St. Paul to close out the regular season on a 10-game point streak (8-0-2). Since March 16, the Wild has a league-high 37 points from a 17-1-3 run. At home, the Wild is on a 13-game point streak (12-0-1) that is tied for the longest in franchise history. The team has 29 victories at Xcel Energy Center and can set a new team record with one more. RW Marcus Foligno is projected to return after going on the COVID list last week and missing four games.

Coyotes update: Arizona is last in the Central Division and Western Conference and second-to-last overall in the NHL. The Coyotes have dropped 10 consecutively and 17 of their last 19, but they have earned a point in two of their last three games. Most recently, they fell to the Blues 5-4 in overtime Saturday. Leading scorer Clayton Keller is out after suffering a fractured leg last month. In two previous losses to the Wild this season, Arizona has been outscored 10-4.