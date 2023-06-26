Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Seattle Storm (4-9, 4-4 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (4-9, 3-4 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the Seattle Storm after Napheesa Collier scored 21 points in the Minnesota Lynx's 89-68 loss to the Connecticut Sun.

The Lynx are 3-4 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks ninth in the WNBA with 18.1 assists per game led by Jessica Shepard averaging 4.3.

The Storm's record in Western Conference action is 4-4. Seattle ranks second in the Western Conference shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is averaging 20.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Lynx.

Jewell Loyd is averaging 25.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Storm.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Storm: 4-6, averaging 78.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Aerial Powers: out (ankle), Jessica Shepard: out (illness), Diamond Miller: out (ankle), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Storm: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.