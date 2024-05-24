Tap the bookmark to save this article.

New York Liberty (4-1, 3-1 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (2-1, 2-0 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx hosts the New York Liberty after Napheesa Collier scored 31 points in the Minnesota Lynx's 83-82 overtime loss to the Connecticut Sun.

Minnesota went 19-21 overall with a 9-11 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Lynx averaged 80.2 points per game last season, 14.7 from the free-throw line and 20.4 from 3-point range.

New York went 32-8 overall with a 17-3 record on the road a season ago. The Liberty gave up 80.6 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Liberty: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.