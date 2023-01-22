Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota Timberwolves (24-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-36, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Houston Rockets after Anthony Edwards scored 44 points in the Timberwolves' 113-104 victory over the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets are 5-27 against Western Conference opponents. Houston ranks second in the Western Conference with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Alperen Sengun averaging 3.3.

The Timberwolves have gone 15-15 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 25.3 assists per game led by D'Angelo Russell averaging 6.3.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Timberwolves won the last matchup 113-104 on Jan. 22, with Edwards scoring 44 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Green is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 21.7 points and 3.6 assists. Sengun is averaging 15.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Houston.

Edwards is scoring 24.1 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Timberwolves. Russell is averaging 16.5 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 0-10, averaging 110.6 points, 45.1 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.5 points per game.

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 117.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (foot), Jabari Smith Jr.: out (ankle).

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf), Rudy Gobert: out (groin), Jordan McLaughlin: out (calf), Taurean Prince: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.