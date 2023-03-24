Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Chicago Blackhawks (24-41-6, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (41-22-9, second in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Chicago Blackhawks after Matthew Boldy's two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Wild's 5-4 shootout loss.

Minnesota is 41-22-9 overall and 12-7-1 against the Central Division. The Wild are 20-9-1 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Chicago has gone 24-41-6 overall with a 6-15-1 record against the Central Division. The Blackhawks have a -79 scoring differential, with 174 total goals scored and 253 given up.

The teams square off Saturday for the third time this season. The Wild won the last meeting 4-3 in a shootout. Boldy scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boldy has scored 25 goals with 29 assists for the Wild. Marcus Foligno has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Taylor Raddysh has scored 20 goals with 13 assists for the Blackhawks. Andreas Athanasiou has five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-1-3, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Gustav Nyquist: out (shoulder), Kirill Kaprizov: out (lower body), John Klingberg: day to day (upper body).

Blackhawks: Colin Blackwell: out for season (groin), Jonathan Toews: out (illness), Reese Johnson: out (concussion), Anders Bjork: out (undisclosed), Andreas Englund: out (hamstring), Cole Guttman: out for season (shoulder), Petr Mrazek: day to day (head).

