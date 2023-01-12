Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Phoenix Suns (21-22, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (20-22, 10th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Timberwolves face Phoenix.

The Timberwolves are 13-13 in Western Conference games. Minnesota ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 54.4 points per game in the paint led by Rudy Gobert averaging 10.8.

The Suns have gone 18-11 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix has a 2-8 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Suns won 129-117 in the last matchup on Nov. 10. Devin Booker led the Suns with 32 points, and Gobert led the Timberwolves with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Edwards is averaging 23.6 points, six rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Timberwolves. D'Angelo Russell is averaging 17.7 points and five assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Deandre Ayton is scoring 17.5 points per game with 9.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Suns. Mikal Bridges is averaging 14.7 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 114.2 points, 39.8 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points per game.

Suns: 2-8, averaging 104.3 points, 43.1 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf), Jordan McLaughlin: out (calf), Kyle Anderson: out (illness).

Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Landry Shamet: out (hip), Cameron Payne: out (foot), Devin Booker: out (groin), Deandre Ayton: out (ankle), Chris Paul: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.