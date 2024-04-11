Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Atlanta Hawks (36-44, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (55-25, second in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Timberwolves take on Atlanta.

The Timberwolves are 29-10 on their home court. Minnesota has a 6-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks are 15-24 in road games. Atlanta ranks sixth in the league with 44.9 rebounds per game. Clint Capela paces the Hawks with 10.6.

The Timberwolves average 12.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer makes per game than the Hawks give up (14.0). The Hawks are shooting 46.6% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 44.8% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Hawks won the last meeting 127-113 on Oct. 30, with Dejounte Murray scoring 41 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Edwards is shooting 46.3% and averaging 26.3 points for the Timberwolves. Naz Reid is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Trae Young is averaging 26.1 points and 10.8 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 112.9 points, 41.8 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.0 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 114.0 points, 46.1 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (knee).

Hawks: Seth Lundy: out (ankle), De'Andre Hunter: out (rest), Wesley Matthews: out (hamstring), Dejounte Murray: out (quad), Jalen Johnson: out (ankle), Saddiq Bey: out for season (knee), AJ Griffin: out (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu: out (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.