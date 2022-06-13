A series of financial and quality-of-care problems at a Pine Island, Minn., nursing home prompted Minnesota to temporarily take over its operations.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday announced that it had taken the rarely-used step because financial delinquencies had jeopardized the quality of care at the 70-bed Pine Haven Care Center.

"The evidence indicated a need for immediate action to ensure that residents are safe and continue to receive essential services," said Jan Malcolm, state Health Commissioner, in a statement.

The state described a "precarious" situation in its request for Ramsey County District Court Judge Leonardo Castro to place the home in receivership. After receiving a complaint last month, state health investigators found that the southeast Minnesota nursing home had multiple past due accounts and instances of failing to pay workers and vendors.

The state argued that the facility "has been compromised," according to the court order, which linked the financial problems to an incident last month in which a resident with known allergies was fed peanut products and rushed to the hospital because of an anaphylactic reaction.

The state under the court order assumed financial responsibility for the nursing home and appointed Pathway Health, a professional management organization, to temporarily take over its operations. Staff and 52 current residents were notified over the weekend. The move was taken in part to pay workers and prevent a staff exodus that would leave residents unattended. The state will seek a permanent solution for the home before the receivership ends in 18 months.

Pine Haven had a string of top four-star ratings from 2019 through 2021, according to Minnesota's nursing home report card, for the quality of its state inspection results. However, it received a one-star rating on that measure this year, after an inspection last fall that documented substandard care.

The report documented women with long, unshaven chin hairs who were receiving inadequate hygiene care and residents with urine-saturated undergarments who hadn't been taken regularly from their beds or wheelchairs to bathrooms. All deficiencies in care had been resolved at the time of a December follow-up inspection, though.

Nursing homes have struggled over the past two years with staffing issues as well as the challenges of protecting workers and residents from infections with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Nursing home residents make up 46% of Minnesota's 12,718 COVID-19 deaths.

Administrator Marcus Parence had taken charge of Pine Haven at the start of the pandemic, and was honored by the community of Pine Island last June for helping the facility to navigate the pandemic.

"It was such an uncertain time, and you're … not trying to be the first or one of the first in Minnesota to have an outbreak," Parence recalled about the early days of the pandemic in an interview published by the Rochester Post-Bulletin.

Parence in an email referred questions about the receivership to the health department.

The state similarly took charge of Twin City Gardens nursing home in Minneapolis last fall because it was falling behind in paying wages and bills and was struggling to obtain oxygen and medical supplies from vendors. That home shut down in January.