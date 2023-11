Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Minnesota state volleyball tournament opens Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center with quarterfinals in Class 4A and Class 3A. The event will run on two courts through Saturday, when all four classes will crown a champion.

Match schedule/results

WEDNESDAY

Class 4A quarterfinals

Wayzata def. Edina 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-16)

Anoka def. Eagan 3-2 (29-27, 28-26, 26-28, 26-28, 15-5)

New Prague def. Minnetonka 3-1 (25-19, 23-25, 25-14, 25-13)

Stillwater def. Rogers 3-2 (21-25, 18-25, 25-20, 27-25, 17-15)

Quarterfinals coverage

Class 3A quarterfinals

DeLaSalle vs. Marshall, 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids vs. Detroit Lakes, 5 p.m.

Mahtomedi vs. Delano, 7 p.m.

Monticello vs. Byron, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Class 4A semifinals

Quarterfinal winners, 9 a.m.

Quarterfinal winners, 11 a.m.

Class 2A quarterfinals

Wadena-Deer Creek vs. Southwest Christian, 1 p.m.

Annandale vs. Rush City, 1 p.m.

Redwood Valley vs. Pequot Lakes, 3 p.m.

Concordia Academy vs. Caledonia, 3 p.m.

Class 1A quarterfinals

Pine River-Backus vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 5 p.m.

West Central vs. New Life Academy, 5 p.m.

Ely vs. Mayer Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Badger/Greenbush-Middle River vs. Mabel-Canton, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Class 3A semifinals

Quarterfinal winners, 9 a.m.

Quarterfinal winners, 11 a.m.

Class 1A semifinals

Quarterfinal winners, 1 p.m.

Quarterfinal winners, 3 p.m.

Class 2A semifinals

Quarterfinal winners, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinal winners, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Class 1A championship

Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A championship

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Class 3A championship

Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

LIVESTREAM

The tournament is not televised, but NSPN is livestreaming every match, and you can get a subscription for $10 per month.

STORIES

Five takes as the high school volleyball tournament begins

Ms. Baden Volleyball and the four All-State teams

Meet our volleyball All-Metro teams, the Twin Cities' 22 best players

Introducing the Metro Player of the Year, a champ chasing one more title