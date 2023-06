Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A Minnesota State Patrol pursuit ended in a crash on Lake Street under Interstate 35W on Friday night.

A Minneapolis Police Department spokesman said city police were a support agency in the State Patrol pursuit. The patrol did not respond Friday night to requests for information.

There was a large police presence on Lake Street between Third Avenue South and Stevens Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.