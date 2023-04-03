Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota State Mankato men's hockey associate head coach Todd Knott has declined an opportunity to become the Mavericks next head coach, said Kevin Buisman, the university's athletic director on Sunday.

Knott just finished his 15th season on the Mavericks staff mostly under Mike Hastings who recently became the head coach at Wisconsin.

"This has been an extremely difficult decision that I put a tremendous amount of thought into," Knott said. "President [Edward] Inch and Kevin Buisman shared their vision for the future of Maverick Hockey and it was exciting to see.

"In the end, I had to do what I felt was best for myself and my family. We love this community, the fans, and Maverick hockey, and as difficult as it is to say goodbye, it's time to start another chapter."

U baseball edges Ohio State

Richie Holetz pitched six innings, giving up two runs and five hits, as the Gophers edged Ohio State 6-2 on Sunday in Columbus to win their opening Big Ten baseball series.

Holetz struck out a career-high eight for Minnesota (7-20, 2-1 conference). Sophomore reliever Connor Wietgrefe threw two shutout innings, allowing no hits, striking out three and walking three.

Junior Brett Bateman went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI. Sophomore Jake Perry was 1-for-4 with a walk and two RBI.

U women golfers third

After a three-week break, the Gophers women's golf team shot an 8-over 296 on Sunday and were tied for third Augusta out of 18 teams after the first round of the Chattanooga (Tenn.) Classic.

Mariana Mesones was Minnesota's top individual, tied for eighth with a 1-over 73. One shot behind her were teammates Isabella McCauley and Grace Curran, tied for 18th.

U softball splits with Penn State

Kayla Chavez hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning and tripled and scored in the first to lead the Gophers to a 3-1 home victory over Penn State in the first game of a doubleheader. Autumn Pease threw a two-hitter and struck out 11 for the victory.

The Nittany Lions won the second game 2-0 on Bailey Parshall's three-hitter. She struck out five against the Gophers (21-14, 2-4 Big Ten).