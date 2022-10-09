MANKATO - Senior forward Ryan Sandelin's goal at 13 minutes, 57 seconds of the third period gave No. 5 Minnesota State Mankato a 3-2 victory over the

No. 2 Gophers on Saturday night at Mayo Clink Health System Event Center.

"We were OK tonight," Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. "OK isn't going to cut it in a game like this."

Sandelin's goal broke a 2-2 tie and was the sixth game-winner of his career. Sam Morton's short pass set Sandelin up. He shot from the high slot, near the top of the right circle.

"One of our leaders from a year ago and this year, Sandelin, had an outstanding game, scored a really big goal," Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said. "A good win for us."

The Gophers won the first game of the series 4-1 on Friday at 3M Arena at Mariucci behind freshman Jimmy Snuggerud's hat trick.

Snuggerud scored the only goal of the opening period in the rematch. It came on a shot from the left circle at 15:29.

Mavericks defenseman Campbell Cichosz scored the lone goal of the second at 14:36 on a shot from the point.

MSU Mankato (1-1) took a 2-1 lead in the second on Josh Groll's goal at 4:15. But a minute later, Mason Nevers of the Gophers (3-1) tied it again. Charlie Strobel, skating down the left side, put a nifty pass on Nevers' stick by the far post. He one-timed his close-range shot past goalie Keenan Rancier.

Rancier made 25 saves in his first career victory. Justen Close finished with 30 saves for Minnesota.

For the first time this season, the Gophers' power play was held scoreless, going 0-for-3 despite 10 shots on goal. The Mavericks were 0-for-4 on their power play.

But overall, Hastings seemed pleased: "We saw some guys make significant steps in their short careers."