Senior forward Jenny Vetter of Minnesota State Mankato was named the NSIC's Offensive Player of the Year and teammate Mackenzie Rath, a junior, the Goalkeeper of the Year, and the Mavericks' Brian Bahl the Coach of the Year. MSU Mankato won its seventh conference regular-season title.
Bemidji State senior defender Megan Dahl was named the Defensive Player of the Year and Hannah Smith of Northern State the Freshman of the Year.
The host Mavericks (14-1-4, 11-0-4 conference) will play Minot State at 2 p.m. Friday in the NSIC tournament semifinals.
- After posting the top freshman finish at the conference cross-country meet a week ago, the Gophers' Ali Weimer was the unanimous pick for the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. The St. Michael, Minn., native was was the Gophers' top runner at four of the six events that she competed in.
- Freshman Anet Koskel and graduate student Zoey Weil of the Gophers beat Michigan's Julia Fliegner and Lily John 3-6, 6-2, 12-10 (tiebreaker) in the opening round of 32 of the ITA National Fall Championships in San Diego.
- Gophers fifth-year senior Joy Zhu was named the Big Ten women's diver of the week for the third week in a row. She swept the 1- and 3-meter diving events as Minnesota beat St. Thomas and South Dakota State in a tri-dual meet last week. Her 1-meter score of 329.35 was a career best.
- St. Scholastica volleyball coach Dana Moore announced that she is retiring after 26 years. Moore was a four-time UMAC Coach of the Year (1997, 2001, 2003, 2019) and finished with 435 career victories.
- St. Olaf beat host Bethel 3-0 in the MIAC men's soccer semifinals. Ian Elliott scored the Oles' first goal in the 12th minute; Hakeem Morgan had two assists. Host Gustavus edged St. John's 1-0 in the other semifinal on Clarence Weah's goal in the 72nd minute. The title game will be 1 p.m. Saturday in St. Peter, Minn.
- In the MIAC women's soccer semifinals, Carleton overcame host St. Olaf 3-1 and St. Catherine defeated host St. Benedict 2-1 in shootout. Loren Arzayus broke a 1-all tie for the Knights in the 80th minute. The Wildcats won the shootout 3-2 with Ari Green scoring the deciding goal. The title game will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Carleton,