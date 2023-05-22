Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota State Mankato advanced to the Division II baseball super regionals at NSIC rival Augustana with a 10-4 victory at Missouri Southern on Sunday.

The Mavericks (42-16) lost to Missouri Southern 9-5 earlier Sunday to set up a winner-take-all finale, in which Ryan Wickman delivered a two-run triple and Dylan Gotto pitched five strong innings of relief.

The winner of next weekend's best-of-three super regional advances to the Division II College World Series.

Etc.

• The Gophers' Isabella McCauley improved 25 spots to finish in a tie for 77th by shooting 1-over-par 73 in the third round of the NCAA women's golf championship in Scottsdale, Ariz. She had a three-day score of 7-over 223 and won't advance to Monday's final individual round.

• The Bethel baseball season came to an end in an NCAA Division III regional, losing to host Wisconsin-La Crosse 16-3 after an earlier 4-3 victory over the Eagles. Bethel (32-12) got a pinch-hit, two-run homer from Andrew Cardenas in the top of the ninth inning of the first game. But in the second game, Wisconsin-La Crosse took control with a nine-run second inning.