Minnesota State Fair die-hards can get an early taste of fair food and beverages.

The four-day "Kickoff to the Summer at the Fair," May 25 to 28, will feature all-time favorites like Sweet Martha's Cookie Jar, Big Fat Bacon and Pronto Pups. You can also get first dibs on some of the new foods, including Sambusa Express. There'll also be music, fair shopping and — get this — free parking at the State Fairgrounds.

Tickets for the sell-out event, now in its third year, go on sale 10 a.m. Thursday.

Foodies can try a taste of Midwest-inspired tacos at Richie's Cheese Curd Tacos, Auntie M's food truck, which offers an assortment of gluten-free foods, and the Northeast Ecuadorian restaurant Chimborazo will make its first appearance at the kickoff.

You can also take skateboarding lessons, play pickleball and mini golf, test your knowledge with Trivia Mafia or ride down the Giant Slide. The Minnesota State Fair Foundation will also provide historical walking tours of the fair for free.

Entertainment includes music on three stages, plus everything from a sock hop to Irish dancing.

Tickets are $12.50 online and $15.50 at the gate. Children 4 and under get in free. Attendance is limited and the event is rain or shine. For more information go to mnstatefair.org/kickoff-to-summer/.

Fair officials held the first "Kickoff to Summer" event in 2021 after the "Great Minnesota Get-Together" was called off in 2020 because of the pandemic. It sold out almost instantly. The fair runs Aug. 24 to Sept. 4 this year.