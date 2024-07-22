One month from today is opening day for the Minnesota State Fair with all its pronto pups, stage shows, Midway rides, giveaways, exhibits and, of course, crowds and traffic.

"On an average fair day, attendance can be more than 150,000 – equivalent to two-and-a-half sold-out Vikings games," said Minnesota State Fair CEO Renee Alexander. "We understand our guests want to get to the fair as safely and conveniently as possible so they can make the most of their day, and our goal is to make that happen as efficiently and affordably as possible."

To help you plan your visit to the Great Minnesota Get-Together, here is a guide to get you to the fun, whether driving, taking a shuttle or express bus, biking, walking, scooting or taking a rideshare car.

On-site parking

The fair has about 5,000 on-site parking spots, including 800 for those with disabilities. Lots are located on the north, south and west sides of the fairgrounds. It will cost you $20 to park on-site, the same as last year. Lots open at 6 a.m., an hour before the gates do. The spots often fill up early and stay occupied until evening, so be prepared to have a back-up plan.

To keep up with availability, go to mnstatefair.org/updates/parking.

Nearby parking options

Neighborhood streets near the fairgrounds offer free parking, but beware, restrictions may be in place so it's not a guarantee. And fair officials remind those choosing this option to be a good neighbor by keeping noise to a minimum, not blocking driveways, emergency lanes or alleys and taking their trash with them.

Property owners often offer their lots and lawns to those who drive and don't mind hoofing it a few blocks to the gates, but prices vary and hours may, too.

Lots with shuttle bus service

Close to 1 million people parked in remote lots in each of the past three years and took a free shuttle to the fair. This year, bus service will be offered from 31 lots within a short distance of the fairgrounds every day of the fair beginning at 8 a.m. Return trips will run until 11:30 p.m. (9:30 p.m. on Labor Day).

This year, the I-35W and County Road C Park and Ride in Roseville with 460 spaces will be open all 12 days, instead of the usual five.

The University of Minnesota will have parking available in lots and ramp near Huntington Bank Stadium, but some lots won't be available until after 4 p.m. or at all on Aug. 29 due to a Gophers football game.

Other options with ample parking include Roseville High School, Bandana Square, St. Paul College, the Minnesota Office Plaza (formerly the Minnesota Department of Education) and Oscar Johnson Arena, north of Energy Park Drive east of Snelling Avenue. Buses run from many churches, too, but many curtail parking on Sundays until after 1 p.m. or have other limited hours. The complete list is available here.

Express buses from the suburbs

Metro Transit is opening a fifth park and ride lot at the Maplewood Transit Center to go along with service from Blaine, Cottage Grove, Bloomington and Minnetonka. Buses will run every 30 minutes from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The last return trip departs at 11 p.m. daily.

Riders who buy tickets in advance using Metro Transit's mobile ticketing app can save $1, making the roundtrip fare $5. Tickets can also be purchased through Metro Transit's website or at express bus park and ride sites for $6 cash. Ticket sales begin Monday. There is no charge to park at the lots.

Metro Transit also has regular-route service to the fair, including the A-Line, 3 and 61.

Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will run buses to and from the Burnsville and Eagan transit stations, and the Southbridge Crossings Park and Ride in Shakopee for $6. Trips will depart roughly every 15 to 20 minutes, but hours vary depending on location and from weekdays to weekends and Labor Day. The last return trip is at 11:30 p.m. (9:30 p.m. on Labor Day.)

Southwest Transit will provide service every day except Labor Day from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. from SouthWest Station in Eden Prairie, SouthWest Village in Chanhassen, East Creek Station in Chaska and Carver Station in Carver. Round-trip fare is $6. The last return trip is at midnight.

Maple Grove Transit will operate on weekends and Labor Day from 8 a.m. to midnight. Trips running every 30 minutes will depart from the Maple Grove Transit Station, 12350 Main Street. Round-trip fare is $6.

Rideshare and taxi

App-based rides will pick up and drop off at designated points on the north and south ends of the fairgrounds. The fairgrounds is geofenced for the Uber and Lyft apps to guide users to these locations to facilitate less-confusing drop-offs and pick-ups, fair officials said.

Bicycling and motorcycles

The fair bought additional bike racks to accommodate those arriving on two wheels for its three free secured lots on the north, south and west ends of the fairgrounds. The largest lot with room for 600 bikes is near Gate 9 on Como Avenue. In total, the fair has room for 930 bicycles.

Motorcycle parking at $15 is available in a secured lot on the south side of Como Avenue.

The State Fair runs Aug. 22 to Sept. 2. A map and additional information is available here.
















