The Minnesota State Fair began closing around 10:20 p.m. Saturday due to a disturbance near the Midway, a State Fair spokesperson said.

Hundreds fled the area in panic and there was a large police presence near the Midway, WCCO reported.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident, according to local media reports.

At 11:06 Gov. Tim Walz tweeted: "Officers are working quickly to usher folks off the fairgrounds and respond to reports of violence in the Midway area. We're monitoring the situation and working quickly to restore order."

Fair officials had no further updates on Saturday night.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new developments.