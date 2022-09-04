The Minnesota State Fair closed early Saturday night after a gunshot near the Midway left one person wounded, fair officials said.

The gunshot was reported shortly after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street, near the entrance to the Midway, fair officials said in an online statement early Sunday morning.

A victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.

The fair began closing about 10:20 p.m., a spokesperson said.

Hundreds fled the area in panic and there was a large police presence near the Midway, WCCO reported.

About 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Gov. Tim Walz tweeted: "Law enforcement is investigating this incident and bolstering their presence tomorrow."

