The Minnesota state amateur baseball tournament – better known as "town ball" by its fans – kicks off play in Class B and C on Friday with games in Faribault, Dundas and Miesville.

Both tournaments run through the first weekend in September. The Class C tournament, which is generally the most widely followed, includes 48 teams in a single-elimination format. The 16-team Class B tournament has two rounds of elimination games before the final four teams go into a double-elimination round.

The Class C tournament championship game is scheduled for noon on Labor Day in Faribault. The Class B winner will be decided either Sept. 4 in Dundas or, if another game is necessary, following the Class C title game in Faribault.

The opening game of the tournament, at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Faribault, features former Twins third baseman Corey Koskie and three of his sons playing for Loretto – a small west metro community – against Waterville. The Miesville Mudhens, from southern Dakota County, start the Class B tournament on their home field on at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Prior Lake.

Games continue Saturday and Sunday at all three sites, with the second round starting on August 26.

The 2021 championships were Chanhassen in Class B and Sobieski in Class C. Sobieski, from central Minnesota, moved up to Class B this season and qualified for the tournament.

The Class A tournament, with teams form the metro area, started last weekend and concludes on either Sunday or Monday – depending on whether an extra game is needed in the double-elimination tournament. St. Louis Park and Baseball 365 have won their first two games, and four teams are alive with one loss apiece.

Class A is being played at Palm Field in St. Anthony Village.

Brackets and schedules are here for Class B and C and here for Class A.

The Minnesota Baseball Association web site is here.