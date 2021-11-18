Purdue Fort Wayne (2-0) vs. Minnesota (3-0)

Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne and Minnesota both look to put winning streaks together . Purdue Fort Wayne won 65-60 at home against Austin Peay on Tuesday. Minnesota is coming off an 87-80 overtime win in Asheville over Princeton on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Purdue Fort Wayne has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jalon Pipkins, Ra Kpedi, Jarred Godfrey and Damian Chong Qui have collectively accounted for 63 percent of all Mastodons scoring this season.JUMPING FOR JALON: Pipkins has connected on 85.7 percent of the seven 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Purdue Fort Wayne defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 29 percent of all possessions, the 15th-best rate in the country. Minnesota has a forced-turnover percentage of only 14.6 percent through three games (ranking the Golden Gophers 331st among Division I teams).

