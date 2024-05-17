It's a high-profile night for Minnesota sports. But you won't find the teams that are playing in their usual spaces. So here's a look at how to find them.

*The Twins open a three-game series against the AL Central leading Cleveland Guardians at 6 p.m. The game is being shown on Apple+ instead of Bally Sports North, which many fans can't get right now because of the current dispute with Comcast. You can get a free two-month trial of Apple+ by tapping here.

*Bally Sports North will be showing the deciding Game 5 of the PWHL semifinal between Minnesota and Toronto. For fans without access to BSN, the game can be seen on the PWHL's YouTube channel at no charge. Game time is 6 p.m.

*The Lynx home opener against Seattle at Target Center tips off at 8:30 p.m. The game will be shown on ION. Tap here for a channel finder.

*All of this weekend's TV sports listing can be found here.