Preface

There is nothing to base this on other than anecdotal evidence from observations and conversations, but I've come to the conclusion in the past couple of years that generous views toward our sports entities have taken over the younger generations of Minnesota's fandom.

Generation Z is alleged to date to 1995 … and 28 years doesn't quite cover all the optimistic views that are out there these days.

More so, it probably can be traced to when the internet and do-it-all cell phones took over Young America's lives — starting with Facebook in 2004, and then Onward, Ho!

Maybe a decade ago, I was talking with Dan Shaughnessy, then and now a Boston Globe sports columnist, and he said:

"You realize we aren't in a unique position anymore, don't you? There are now roughly 350,000 sports columnists in this country."

That was a low estimate for people involved in various forms of social media to send out sports opinions that gain attention.

The sports teams also started creating more sophisticated websites where they could break news and massage their messages in the most positive manner imaginable.

The blogosphere is infinite and analytics have replaced the eye test (Carlos Correa is an exceptional shortstop, and I don't care what made-up range numbers you want to show me) and somehow it all has added up to this:

In an era of unprecedented political hate, fueled largely by my dottering generation for sure, we have seen created the most supportive fan movement this sports columnist has ever been forced to encounter.

And Sunday was a big day in the Twin Cities for this — with the Twins home against Washington at 1:10 p.m.; the heroes of the moment, the Wild, trying to put Dallas in a huge hole some time after 5:30 p.m.; and the Timberwolves trying to avoid the first 4-0 sweep in their history some time after 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's mission was to see hunks of all.

Part 1

The observing of sports fandom actually started on Saturday evening, after writing a review of the Twins-Washington game. The final was 10-4 for the lowly Nationals, and it must be admitted the offering did not come with a positive spin.

The Twins had given away Byron Buxton jerseys of reasonable quality for this game, providing a fairly good turnout for a game where the windchill was 25 degrees.

Of course, we don't call it windchill — it's "feels-like" now, I'm told — but it was miserable. I could tell that through the closed pressbox windows.

Heading back home around 7 p.m. Saturday, I stopped at the 1029 Bar on Marshall Avenue … a couple of blocks down from Elsie's, just off Broadway.

This is the official Reusse source for takeout of lobster roll (her), lamb sandwich (me) and clam chowder (also me).

It was jam-packed madness in there with blue-collar customers. I stepped through the side door and there was an immediate conversation with a near-40 guy overcome with Wild fever.

He was not aware the Twins had been pounded, and did not care.

Later, I was sitting at the bar, taking up valuable space drinking a Diet Coke and waiting for the takeout bag. Two guys that had come from the Twins game started a conversation.

They were 60 or so, old enough to remember four Super Bowl losses and other tragedies, and they had just frozen themselves watching the Twins get humiliated by one of baseball's worst rosters.

"Bad today, but they're going to be OK, I think,'' George said. "They need more hitting. [Jorge] Polanco should help. I'd like see [Alex] Kirilloff back in the lineup. That kid can hit.''

Kind-hearted fellow that I am, I didn't have the heart to tell him Kirilloff had left Friday's Saints game in St. Paul after two at-bats and wasn't in the lineup Saturday.

I did not want to cause "surgically repaired wrist" panic. And, fortunately, that subsided when Kirilloff was back in the Saints lineup and batting second Sunday. (Yes, the Saints are also playing at home.)

Part 2

Heading for the ballpark Sunday, and I was driving down First Avenue, and there it was across from the Loon, an attention-grabbing billboard with Tony Oliva sharing space with the boss at Spire Financial.

Seeing Tony with that smile it was again unimaginable that the greatest ambassador in Twins history is 84 years entertaining.

An hour later, I saw him in the Target Field pressbox and said: "You are looking darn handsome on that billboard, Tony."

Oliva gestured as if making his hair and face more beautiful, took a couple of steps and then said:

"Hey! Did you see David's fight last night? Two minutes."

Tony threw some rights and lefts at the air and said: "Boom, boom, boom. Two minutes. Put him to sleep."

He was referring to David Morrell Jr., the Cuban defector that quickly became a holder of a world title belt when fighting out of Minneapolis.

Tony and his wife, Gordette — as they have a tendency to do when Cubans arrive from Oliva's homeland — have played host to Morrell and friends for dinner at their home in Bloomington.

Oliva also had started sitting near ringside for Morrell's fights at the Minneapolis Armory. Saturday's bout was Morrell's first in Las Vegas.

He had a prime spot and on huge Showtime card and knocked out Yamaguchi Falcao suddenly — ''destroyed" was the action verb — to retain a 168-pound title.