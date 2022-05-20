Minnesota Lynx (1-5, 1-2 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (3-2, 1-0 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Wings host the Minnesota Lynx.

Dallas finished 7-8 in Western Conference games and 7-9 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wings averaged 81.1 points per game while shooting 42.0% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point distance last season.

Minnesota went 22-10 overall last season while going 10-5 in Western Conference play. The Lynx allowed opponents to score 78.7 points per game and shoot 44.6% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Wings: None listed.

Lynx: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.