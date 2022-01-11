Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said Tuesday he tested positive for COVID-19 and will continue working remotely through his quarantine.

He took a PCR test on Saturday and has been quarantining since out of an abundance of caution, according to a statement on Tuesday. Simon will quarantine for 10 days.

"I feel fine, probably because I'm fully vaccinated and boosted," he said in the statement. "I know that countless families are dealing with the same situation as mine. I'm thinking of them while encouraging everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted."

The positive test comes less than one week after Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced he contracted the virus.