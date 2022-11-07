Minnesotans will pick their next secretary of state Tuesday in a contest that will test voters' trust in the state's election system.

Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon is vying for a third term against Republican challenger Kim Crockett. Simon, an advocate for early and accessible voting, wants to keep Minnesota's voting laws intact — noting the state often ranks first nationally in turnout — and consider automatically registering people to vote when they get their driver's license.

"My mission as secretary of state has always been to protect the freedom to vote for every eligible Minnesotan, and I've been proud to do that work," Simon said during an October televised debate against Crockett.

Crockett, an attorney who has cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 election, has said she would push to shorten the state's early voting period, limit who can vote absentee, eliminate same-day voter registration and require photo identification at polling places.

"Our country is terribly divided over past elections and election policy," Crockett said during that debate. "Some of that divide is over how we vote and how the vote is counted. It's time to consider common-sense changes."

Numerous reviews have upheld President Joe Biden's 2020 victory over former President Donald Trump.

Crockett and other Republicans who have been labeled "election deniers" have accused their critics of trying to silence discussion about election integrity. They've noted that some Democrats doubted Trump's 2016 election victory, claiming it was tainted by Russian interference.

Simon's advocacy to expand early voting has been criticized by Crockett and other Republicans who think the state's 46-day voting period invites complications. Ballots sent to three counties this fall had to be corrected because they had wrong information on them.

The typically sleepy race for the state's top elections office has drawn millions of dollars in outside spending, with most going to defend Simon.

In the campaign's final stretch this past month, Simon outspent Crockett nearly tenfold — roughly $780,000 to her $80,000.