Law enforcement issued more than 1,900 citations to drivers and passengers who were not wearing seat belts during a two-week enforcement period that ended last week.

That was down from the almost 2,400 handed out during a Click-it or Ticket campaign carried out last year, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

More than 90% of vehicle occupants in Minnesota comply with state law mandating that drivers and all passengers buckle up. The campaign was aimed at saving lives by getting the remainder of those who don't to obey, said Mike Hanson, director of the Office of Traffic Safety.

"If any of the more than 1,900 people cited had been in a crash, they may not be here today," Hanson said. "Wear your seat belt and get home safe."

Last year, 84 unbelted motorists died in crashes on state roads, according to preliminary data from DPS. The year before, 87 people who were not wearing seat belts died in wrecks, and 110 did in 2021.

Seat belt noncompliance is one of the leading factors in traffic deaths, but some on the road still have a cavalier attitude.

"If I'm meant to die, I'll die," one driver who was unbelted and stopped and cited by South Lake Minnetonka Police said.

In Hastings, a driver wearing her infant in a baby chest carrier was tagged for improperly restraining a child. The driver was one of 108 tagged for that violation during the campaign, which ran from May 20 through June 2.

All children must be in a child safety seat until they are 4 feet, 9 inches tall or at least 8 years old, whichever comes first, according to state law.

In the metro area, the State Patrol issued 266 citations, the most of the 272 law enforcement agencies that participated in the crackdown. St. Paul police handed out 170 tickets followed by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office (45), Bloomington police (37) and Roseville police (28).

In greater Minnesota, state troopers in northeastern Minnesota issued most at 160, DPS said.

Tickets cost drivers $25, but can rise to nearly $100 with fees that are tacked on.