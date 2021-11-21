Junior heavyweight Gable Steveson did what he usually does. The defending NCAA champion for the No. 11 Gophers beat Luke Surber of Oklahoma State 20-7 for a major decision on Saturday night at Maturi Pavilion in the team's first dual meet at home this season.

But that was one of only three wins by Minnesota. The No. 6 Cowboys won seven matches to win the dual 23-10.

Oklahoma State has won six straight matches since 2014 and leads in the all-time series 28-14.

The other winners for the Gophers were Jake Bergeland at 141 pounds (6-4 decision over Carter Young) and Brayton Lee at 157 (15-9 over Wyatt Sheets).

Lee is ranked No. 5, Sheets No. 19.

U women runners seventh in NCAA meet

Led by the Hasz twins, the No. 5-ranked Gophers women's team finished seventh in the NCAA cross-country championships on Saturday morning in Tallahassee, Fla.

This is the program's second-best finish ever behind a fifth place last season.

Bethany Hasz, a redshirt senior from Alexandria, Minn., was seventh as an individual — one place better than last season, completing the 6K course in 19 minutes, 36.4 seconds.

Megan Hasz was 23rd (19:48.9) and Abby Kohul-Jackson was 39th (19:56.8).

Those times were the first-, second- and fourth-best for a 6K in program history. Bethany Hasz also tied Megan Duwell (2009) for the highest individual finish for a Gopher.

Anastasia Korzenowski and Jaycie Thomsen were the other Minnesota runners who counted toward the Gophers' team scoring, finishing 148th and 172nd as individuals.

The Gophers' team total was 313; North Carolina State took first place with 84.

On the men's side, the Gophers placed 21st with 518 points. Their top runners were Alec Basten (29:54.2, 10K) and Matt Wilkinson (29:56.8), who placed 69th and 72nd as individuals.

Augustana runners place high in NCAAs

The Augustana women's team placed third and the Vikings men fourth in the NCAA Division II cross-country championships in St. Leo, Fla.

The Vikings women's team finished with 118 points — behind Adams State (59) and Grand Valley State (79) — in their best showing since 2012. Megan Means of Augustana was eighth (20:46.2, 6K) as an individual and Nicole Schmidt 20th (21:12.6).

Winona State freshman Lindsay Cunningham, the only Warriors' runner, placed seventh (20:44.8).

Mary (353) was 10th in the women's team competition, Minnesota Duluth 26th (580).

On the men's side, Augustana had a 220 total for the Vikings' best finish since 2014. Their top runner,Ryan Hartman, placed 22nd (31:04.3, 10K) as an individual.

St. Ben's runner fifth

Fiona Smith of St. Benedict placed fifth (20:58.4, 6K) in the NCAA Division III cross-country meet in Louisville. Carleton's Clara Mayfield was 10th (21:10.8).

St. Olaf placed 13th (443) and Carleton 21st (505) in the women's meet. The Oles were 17th (440) in the men's field. The top area men's runner was Concordia (Moorhead)'s Munir Iashak, who placed 21st (24.08.6, 8K).

St. Cloud State wins NSIC volleyball title

Kenzie Foley had 21 kills and hit .326 and Linsey Rachel had 16 kills and 13 digs as St. Cloud State defeated Winona State 25-17, 26-24, 22-25, 25-21 in the championship match of the NSIC volleyball tournament in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Huskies (27-4) have won 17 matches in a row since Oct. 1.

Megan Flom had 22 kills and Madison Rizner 18 for the Warriors (28-4) and hit .513 and .366, respectively.

The top eight teams, including St. Cloud State and two other automatic qualifiers who won conference tournaments, will advance to the region tournament.

Winona State will find out if it gets one of those five at-large bids during the NCAA Division II volleyball selection show at 6:30 p.m. Monday on NCAA.com.