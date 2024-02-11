Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The No. 16 Gophers gymnastics team lost to No. 11 Michigan on Saturday at Maturi Pavilion for its first loss of the season.

Michigan (4-4, 3-1 Big Ten) scored 197.375 to 197.125 for the Gophers (7-1, 3-1). The Wolverines' Sierra Brooks won the all-around with a score of 39.675.

"There were a lot of bright spots for us and some opportunities where we know we can get better," Gophers coach Jenny Hansen said. "We were within striking distance the whole meet."

The Gophers' floor score of 49.650 tied for the fifth-best mark in program history. The Gophers' Mya Hooten took home a tie for an event title in the uneven bars with a 9.950. She also swept floor honors with a 10.000, the eighth of her career.

The announced attendance of 4,803 was one of the five highest in program history.

U softball splits two

Maddy Ehlke hit a two-run walk-off single in the seventh inning and the Gophers softball team beat California Santa Barbara 4-3 at the SDSU Season Kickoff.

The Gophers improved to 3-1 in San Diego by scoring four runs over the final three innings. Jess Oakland hit an RBI single for her seventh RBI in four games for the Gophers, and Nani Valencia hit a sixth-inning home run to pull the Gophers within one. In the seventh, Oakland drew a one-out walk and went to third on Taylor Krapf's double before both runners scored on Ehlke's hit.

Earlier Saturday, the Gophers lost to No. 3 Stanford 3-0, as the Cardinal's Regan Krause threw a four-hit shutout to outpitch Sydney Schwartz. Kyra Chan broke a scoreless tie with a fifth-inning RBI groundout, and Stanford, coached by former Gophers coach Jessica Allister, added two runs in the sixth.

Loons top Phoenix

Patrick Weah scored in the 79th minute to lift Minnesota United to a 2-1 exhibition victory over USL Phoenix Rising at the Coachella Valley Invitational in Indio, Calif.

Hassani Dotson scored on a penalty kick in the 24th minute after Phoenix took an early lead on a goal by Rémi Cabral.

The Loons have two more games in the invitational, against Chicago Fire FC on Wednesday and Charlotte FC next Saturday, before the MLS regular season starts Feb. 24 at Austin.

College hockey

• Arnaud Vachon scored in 3-on-3 overtime and Kayden Hargraves made 38 saves to lift the host Augustana men's hockey team to a 2-a victory over St. Thomas.

• Dylan Anhorn scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and St. Cloud State completed a sweep at Miami (Ohio) with a 3-1 victory.

• Kaden Bohlsen scored twice, Sam Morton added his 20th goal of the season and Minnesota State Mankato beat host Michigan Tech 4-2.

• Bemidji State skated to a 3-3 tie at Northern Michigan before winning a shootout.

Etc.

• Olivia Wallin had a goal and two assists and the Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team beat host St. Thomas 5-1 for a series sweep.

• The Gophers tennis team won twice at home, beating both South Dakota and St. Thomas 7-0 to improve to 6-0 on the season.



