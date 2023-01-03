WASHINGTON — Minnesota Republicans embraced Kevin McCarthy's ambitions to become the next U.S. House Speaker on Tuesday even as the GOP leader failed to gain the support he needed in dramatic floor votes that left the race undecided.

Republicans narrowly won back the House in November's midterms, meaning McCarthy could only lose a small number of his fellow Republicans for his bid to lead the chamber to be successful.

Even though McCarthy has served as the GOP minority leader since 2019, some lawmakers from the Freedom Caucus and other far-right Republicans have been vocal with their concerns about the California politician.

"Kevin McCarthy is not the right candidate to be Speaker," North Carolina GOP Rep. Dan Bishop said in a statement. "He has perpetuated the Washington status quo that makes this body one of the most unsuccessful and unpopular institutions in the country."

Minnesota Republicans however were not among the block attempting to deny McCarthy the top House job.

McCarthy was backed by Majority Whip Tom Emmer, who is becoming the third-ranking House Republican, as well as fellow Minnesota representatives Pete Stauber, Michelle Fischbach and Brad Finstad.

Stauber said before the vote started that "of course," he was supporting McCarthy.

"He's led the conference," Stauber said. "He's done a great job."

While McCarthy by far won the most support from Republicans on the first ballot, Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs got some votes. Other lawmakers put forward Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan's name, although he was not seeking the role.

But even with most House Republicans supporting McCarthy, he failed to clear the threshold he needed to become speaker in his first three attempts Tuesday. McCarthy's struggles made for a chaotic start to the first day of Republicans leading the House.

Someone in the House called out "let the show begin," before the speaker votes started.

Minnesota Democrats all stuck with their party on Tuesday and supported Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries. Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips sat directly behind Jeffries during the first vote, while Democratic Rep. Betty McCollum sat next to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Even though Democrats lost the House in the midterms, the party still controls the Senate and White House, limiting how much the GOP can accomplish without compromising with the opposing party. Differences among House Republicans have long been clear, but McCarthy has appeared determined for months to not give up on the speakership race despite the threat that his bid would fail when it came to a floor vote.