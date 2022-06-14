Measles infections have been identified in two young Hennepin County children who recently returned from international travel.

The first case emerged in a 5-year-old child after returning home, and later in the child's sibling. One of the children was hospitalized because of complications from the infection.

Minnesota health officials announced the cases of the vaccine-preventable illness on Tuesday, but said the risks to the broader community were low. Neither child was believed to be infectious during travel and both were isolated from others after showing symptoms.

The Minnesota Department of Health nonetheless issued an alert for physicians to watch for tell-tale measles symptoms and to know when to prescribe prophylactic treatments to people who have been exposed to the highly infectious virus. Health care workers in contact with the children were being notified of their exposure risks.

The department also announced the cases as a cautionary tale over Minnesota's slipping rate of childhood vaccinations. The share of 2-year-old children who received at least one dose of the measles vaccine dropped from 81.4% in 2019 to 79.3% in 2021, according to state health immunization data.

"As long as there is measles somewhere in the world and people travel, the risk to Minnesota remains," said Margaret Roddy, the health department's section manager for vaccine preventable disease. "The measles vaccine is safe and effective. Without it, the risk of disease is real."

Measles typically results in fever as a first symptom, followed by a characteristic rash and cold symptoms. Severe and even fatal levels of illness can occur.

Minnesota has had four cases of measles since a 2017 outbreak that was centered on unvaccinated Somali children and a preschool facility. While the measles virus is largely contained in the United States through vaccination, it is one of the most infectious agents on the planet.

One person infected with measles would be expected without interventions or vaccinations to spread the virus to 16 to 20 other people. By comparison, health officials were concerned when the original COVID-19 coronavirus emerged that one person could spread the virus to two or five others.

People with measles can become infectious four days before or after their rashes appear, and can spread the virus by coughing, talking or breathing in the same room with others, according to the health department. Minnesota had an outbreak of 16 measles cases in 1991 that originated at a Special Olympics ceremony at the Metrodome. The virus in that outbreak spread from someone on the field to others higher up in the stands.