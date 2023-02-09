Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig defended herself by throwing hot coffee at a man who assaulted her Thursday morning in her Washington, D.C. apartment building, according to a police report.

The DFL representative suffered bruising but is "otherwise physically okay" following the attack, according to a statement from her chief of staff, Nick Coe.

"Rep. Craig called 9-1-1 and the assailant fled the scene of the assault," Coe said in the statement. "Rep. Craig is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response."

There is no evidence that the assault was politically motivated, Coe said. Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement that he's asked the House Sergeant at Arms and the United States Capitol Police to work with Craig, her wife Cheryl and their sons to ensure their safety "while in our nation's capital and at home in Minnesota."

"We will be there for Angie in any way that she needs in the aftermath of this very difficult situation," Jeffries said.

Craig, who was elected to a third term last fall, lives in Prior Lake, Minn. and rents an apartment near the Washington Union Station when she's in D.C. doing congressional work. Craig was present to cast votes in the House on Thursday following the attack.

"Angie is tough as nails — she immediately got back to work and voted on the House floor," tweeted Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who is in Washington this week. "I'm glad to have met with her this morning and hear she's doing well."

A Metropolitan Police Department report on the attack says that Craig saw an individual in the lobby of her apartment building "acting erratic as if he was under the influence."

Craig said "good morning" to the man as she entered the elevator to go to her apartment. He followed her into the elevator and "began to randomly do pushups," according to the report, and then punched her chin with a closed fist before grabbing her by the neck.

The report says Craig tossed her hot coffee at him to defend herself and the man fled before officers arrived on the scene. The case remains under active investigation.

"I was shocked and horrified to hear that Representative Angie Craig was assaulted this morning. It is a relief to hear that the injuries sustained by Representative Craig are not dire, and I wish her a speedy recovery," DFL Party Chair Ken Martin said in a statement Thursday. "I am grateful the D.C. police responded quickly to the situation and I hope the assailant will be swiftly brought to justice."