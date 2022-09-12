Minnesota preschools nurture with nature

The sky is the limit for the state's smallest students as alternatives to traditional education options grow.

By Mara Klecker , Star Tribune
September 12, 2022 - 3:28 PM

Picture a preschool classroom. Now envision it spanning multiple acres across a forest or farm. Add in some pens with a few alpacas, maybe a couple of tottering newborn goats. Imagine a garden full of radishes and carrots, all destined to be plucked by small hands and made into an afternoon snack. That's what a "classroom" looks like at some of Minnesota's outdoor, nature-based preschools. Such programs have become increasingly popular across the state, recently spurred on by the ways the pandemic pushed parents to think about alternative education options for their children. At these schools, play is a priority, as is fostering a connection to the natural world.

Ruby Ranch: A place where play, art and alpacas meet

Ashley Rehder wanted more from her career as an educator. She wanted to teach in a way that didn't always adhere to a strict schedule, that spent less time on technology and more time outdoors — all while encouraging the smallest learners to become independent and responsible. So she took a leap, quit her job with Mankato public schools and started Little Rubies preschool on the farm — Ruby Ranch — she shares with her husband and three children outside of Pemberton, Minn. Now in its second year, the preschool incorporates animal interaction, pond exploring and gardening into its curriculum. When school is not in session, Ruby Ranch holds camps and opens its grounds to families to explore and create (there are art projects year-round), proving you're never too old to learn.

Marigold: Inspired by nature, fueled by curiosity

Brenda Haak had always wanted to start her own neighborhood preschool. With more than 30 years of experience (including many as a Waldorf early education teacher) she did just that last year, opening Marigold Preschool inside First Lutheran Church in Columbia Heights. Marigold — named after the flower that represents warmth, happiness and joy — is a nature-based preschool that gives children time to be children. A day might find them gardening, baking and fixing toys, or visiting the children's library in the building and having a picnic in the nearby park. There are stories to tell and playing — lots of playing — to be done. With Haak's background in family education, Marigold also offers Saturday morning parent-toddler classes, parenting sessions and summer camps, making it a year-round resource.

William Cedergren, 4, pushes Nate Redig, 4, and Ayla Woods, 3, on a tire swing before the start of the school day Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Ruby Ranch in Pemberton, Minn.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Nate Redig, 4, Ledger Boerboom, 4, and Ellie Morton, 3, step off the tractor to start eating lunch.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Ashley Rehder, owner and teacher at Ruby Ranch in Pemberton, Minn., teaches a lesson on balls while her cat, Marshmallow, sits on the tarp.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Abram Eberhart, 5, hangs up the final result of his walnut painting.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Korbin Phillips, 4, Ledger Boerboom, 4, Abram Eberhart, 5, Nate Redig, 4, and Ace Hermel, 4, left to right, eat popcorn made over a campfire during snack time.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Ashley Rehder leads her students through the farm to a wooded area for free play.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

At Marigold Preschool in Columbia Heights, Rongitsch Larson, 6, dances with her classmates.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Leon Compton, 3, eats a carrot he picked from the garden while Rongitsch Larson, 6, and her sister, Sonja, 3, clean other carrots at Marigold Preschool.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Chloe El-Ghazzawy, 3, talks with Brenda Haak, the founder and lead teacher, during play time at Marigold Preschool.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

