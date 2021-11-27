A year after the Minnesota State High School League canceled the Prep Bowl because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state's biggest prep football stage is again set for two days of trophy-lifting action.
All games are played at U.S. Bank Stadium and televised by KSTC Ch. 45.
TODAY'S GAMES
Nine-Man: Fertile-Beltrami (13-0) vs. LeRoy-Ostrander (11-2),10:00 a.m.
Class 3A: Dassel-Cokato (13-0) vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (11-2),1:00 p.m.
Class 5A: Mahtomedi (10-2) vs. Mankato West (12-0),4:00 p.m.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Class 1A: Mayer Lutheran 20, Minneota 14
Class 2A: Chatfield 14, West Central Area/Ashby 13
Class 4A: Hutchinson 42, Kasson-Mantorville 14
Class 6A: Lakeville South 13, Maple Grove 7
