Timely plays on offense and defense helped Nevis get past Kingsland 14-12 on Saturday to win its first Nine-Player Prep Bowl championship.

Nevis recovered a fumble and got a fourth-down stop inside their own 1-yard line to hold off the Knights in the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Kingsland (13-1) had a chance to score on fourth-and-goal from the 1 in the final three minutes, but quarterback Kaaleem Reiland was ruled down at the goal line. The play was reviewed, and not enough evidence was found to reverse the call.

Nevis (13-0) finished the game with 97 total yards and three first downs. Eli Lewis scored on a 1-yard run and Ayomide Ogundeji on a 32-yard run for Nevis.

The Knights scored on a 52-yard touchdown pass from Reiland to Ayden Howard and a 5-yard touchdown run by Reiland.