Centennial tackled Chase Bjorgaard 1 yard short of the goal line on a two-point conversion attempt Friday, halting an Edina rally and giving the Cougars a 28-27 victory and the Class 6A football championship.

Edina had pulled to within a point in U.S. Bank Stadium when Sonny Villegas caught a 21-yard touchdown pass with 16 seconds left.

It's the first football state championship for Centennial (12-1).

The game began with each team throwing down a defensive challenge, forcing the other to turn the ball over on downs on its initial possession.

Taking over at its own 27, Centennial used it next possession to state its physical intentions. Starting with a 15-yard run off right tackle by Ty Burgoon, the Cougars went 73 yards in 13 plays, converting once on fourth-and-2. They took a 7-0 lead when short-yardage power converter Marcus Whiting scored on a 2-yard dive up the middle at 11:27 of the second quarter.

Edina had reeled off eight straight victories after starting the season 1-3 by largely avoiding mistakes. But a Centennial interception on Edina's first play from scrimmage after the change of possession resulted in Centennial increasing its lead to 14-0. Quarterback Daylen Cummings kept the ball and went 15 yards around the right end for a touchdown.

The next time Edina had the ball, the Hornets looked much more like the team that had ripped off eight victories in a row. They went 66 yards in five plays, thanks to big pass completions to Villegas and Meyer Swinney. John Warpinski scored on a 2-yard run, cutting the Centennial lead to 14-7.

Edina had a chance to cut further into the Centennial lead when Owen Kemper made a shrewd break on a Cummings pass and intercepted it, bringing it back to the Cougars 18. But the Centennial defense stood firm, pushed Edina back 7 yards and forced the Hornets to throw incomplete on fourth-and-17.

Centennial followed by driving 75 yards in 15 plays — eight of them passes — and taking a 21-7 lead into halftime after Cummings hit Josh Lee with a perfect 8-yard back shoulder throw with five seconds left before halftime.

The halftime stats showed Centennial's first-half dominance. The Cougars outgained Edina 225-93 in yards before the break and held the ball for 16:55 to just 7:05 for the Hornets.

Edina came out after halftime looking to make amends. They went 65 yards on 12 plays, cutting the Centennial advantage to a single touchdown on Warpinski's second short scoring run of the game.

After an exchange of possessions, Centennial regained the momentum it had in the first half. After Cummings provided a spark with a 38-yard end-around, the Cougars made the score 28-14 when Whiting burst off the left side and went 11 yards untouched for a touchdown.

Edina again cut the lead to seven on West's 6-yard scramble to the left corner of the end zone, making the score 28-21 with 3:47 remaining.