Like two battleships engaged in naval warfare of old, the football teams representing Hutchinson and Rocori blasted devastating broadsides at one another throughout Friday's Class 4A Prep Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Yards were gradually gained as each team threw bodies across the line of scrimmage. Touchdowns were a rumor. The game ended with Hutchinson breaking a fourth-quarter deadlock. From there, the Tigers held on for a 14-6 victory and claimed the state championship.

Charles Renner's short touchdown run and Nathan Thode's two-point conversion created a 14-6 Hutchinson advantage with 5 minutes, 24 seconds remaining. Renner capped a punishing 15-play, 66-yard drive lasting 8:51.

Thode disrupted the ensuing Rocori drive with an interception with 3:12 remaining.

The game wasn't entirely a slugfest. Fireworks came as Rocori tied the game 6-6 on Will Steil's 67-yard pass to Caleb Maddox.

Hutchinson (11-2) was playing in its third consecutive championship game. Rocori (10-3) was the 2019 Prep Bowl champion.