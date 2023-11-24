Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Eden Valley-Watkins, leaning on an offense that generated chunk plays after halftime and supported by a ball-hawking defense, defeated Barnesville 24-6 for the Class 2A football championship Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Eden Valley-Watkins broke open a tie game in the third quarter with a 36-yard touchdown run by quarterback Nolan Geislinger followed by a 55-yard scoring pass from Geislinger to Wyatt Moehrle. Geislinger and Moehrle hooked up again, on a 22-yard scoring pass, in the fourth quarter.

Eden Valley-Watkins senior Nolan Haag tied a Prep Bowl record with three interceptions. The Eagles (13-0) intercepted four passes in all.