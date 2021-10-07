Time for shot clocks in Minnesota high school hoops? We'll know the answer later this year.

This frequent debate topic in prep basketball circles around the state for at least the past decade — to add, or not, 35-second shot clocks to boys and girls games — was the longest discussion at Thursday's MSHSL Board of Directors meeting.

Recently, the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) approved the use of shot clocks for state high schools that want them. But individual state high school associations are not bound by NFHS rules.

Eight states now use shot clocks during league games, including North Dakota and South Dakota. Last summer, Georgia approved the use of shot clocks and will implement them on a full-time basis for the 2022-23 season.

Minnesota has allowed schools to use a shot clock during nonconference games and regular-season tournaments provided it's agreed upon by both teams.

Coaches and their representative associations are largely in favor of 35-second shot clocks, arguing it makes for a more pure game and removes the possibility of slow-down or stalling tactics that can impact the game.

Conversely, many athletic directors see the shot clocks from an administrator's perspective and have been more hesitant to approve widespread use. Some of the biggest concerns are the cost of purchasing and installation of shot clocks; questions around how many are needed and what levels should use them; and availability, particularly with the current delays in supply chains and the hiring and training of workers to run them.

The board agreed to continue the discussion of shot clocks in an upcoming workshop and will seek feedback from member schools on the topic. They are expected to either approve or reject shot clocks at the next board meeting on Dec. 2. The board rejected the last shot clock proposal in June 2019.

