Minnesotans headed to the polls on a chilly Tuesday to decide a slate of local, state and federal races — the tail end of a midterm election season marked by tumult and division up and down the ballot.

More than 450,000 Minnesotans had already voted absentee as of Thursday, and Secretary of State Steve Simon predicted that turnout would exceed 60%.

By about 9 a.m. 260 people had voted in the pre-workday rush at Cherry View Elementary in Lakeville.

Rachel Max, 32 — who said she considers herself a mix between Democrat and Republican — said local education issues were important to her as a mother of two children, ages three and 9 months.

"We're a couple years away, but I know they're making lots of decisions school board-wise," Max said, noting the recent decision to add a new elementary school that her children will one day attend.

Across the metro at the St. Mary's University polling place in Minneapolis' Whittier neighborhood, the initial rush had been through by 8 a.m. Voters had enough time to don their "I Voted" stickers and pose for a selfie with the American flag outside of the door.

Milton Thomas walked out of his polling place with a smile on his face. He spent the morning calling everybody he knew, he said, imploring them to get out and make sure their vote counted.

"I said, 'You need to get out and vote now before it gets crowded,'" Thomas said "My sister called me, said, 'What are you doing?' I said, 'Girl, what do you mean, what am I doing? I'm going to vote.'"

It was also important for Roberta Watkins, 45, to come out and make her voice heard — particularly as a Black woman. Watkins said she wants to see more Black voters at the polls.

Watkins said she supports Gov. Tim Walz — "Tim Walz has been doing a great job trying to conduct the state" — and has seen improvements to her children's school system since he was elected.

"We need to start coming out to vote and continue to vote because we have a voice in this state as well. This is a Republican state," Watkins said. "Each vote counts — I hope so."

Craig Deziel came out to vote Tuesday against Walz, who he said did not do enough for Minneapolis during the unrest following George Floyd's murder in 2020. Deziel said he wanted to see more accountability for those who supported defunding the police before the increase in crime.

"They're not serving the people in the way they need to be served," Deziel said.

Nora Kotvis, 34, said she votes every year, but abortion access — a top issue this election cycle after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June — meant it was particularly important for her to vote.

"I think it's just kind of a scary time right now," Kotvis said. "The world is turning into something I didn't ever think it would."

Staff writers Zoë Jackson and Katelyn Vue contributed to this report.