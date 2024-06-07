The Star Tribune, MPR News and KARE 11 interviewed 800 Minnesota registered voters between June 3 and June 5, 2024. All indicated they are likely to vote in the November general election. Totals may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Scroll down the page for details about how the poll was conducted, a map of the Minnesota regions used in this poll and the demographics of the 800 respondents.
Do you approve or disapprove of the military action Israel has taken in Gaza in response to the Oct. 7th attack by Hamas?
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Not
sure
|41%
|44%
|15%
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Not
sure
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|29%
|57%
|14%
|Rest of metro
|45
|39
|16
|Southern Minn.
|49
|38
|14
|Northern Minn.
|45
|37
|18
|Men
|52
|32
|16
|Women
|30
|55
|15
|DFL/ Democrat
|15
|71
|14
|Republican
|72
|19
|9
|Independent/ other
|38
|39
|23
|18-34
|35
|48
|18
|35-49
|35
|43
|22
|50-64
|44
|46
|10
|65+
|47
|42
|11
|No college degree
|45
|40
|15
|College graduate
|36
|49
|15
|White
|43
|42
|15
|Nonwhite
|28
|59
|14
|2024 Biden voters
|17
|67
|15
|2024 Trump voters
|71
|17
|13
Do you think the United States is doing too much, too little or about the right amount to support Israel in its war with Hamas?
|Too much
|Too little
|Right amount
|Not
sure
|32%
|20%
|37%
|10%
|Too
much
|Too
little
|Right
amount
|Not
sure
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|35%
|14%
|40%
|11%
|Rest of metro
|34
|22
|33
|11
|Southern Minn.
|33
|26
|33
|9
|Northern Minn.
|25
|20
|45
|10
|Men
|30
|25
|38
|8
|Women
|35
|16
|37
|12
|DFL/ Democrat
|37
|9
|43
|11
|Republican
|29
|36
|33
|2
|Independent/ other
|31
|18
|35
|17
|18-34
|35
|13
|42
|11
|35-49
|36
|13
|36
|15
|50-64
|30
|24
|39
|7
|65+
|30
|28
|34
|7
|No college degree
|32
|22
|37
|10
|College graduate
|33
|18
|38
|11
|White
|33
|21
|37
|10
|Nonwhite
|27
|16
|44
|14
|2024 Biden voters
|39
|8
|44
|9
|2024 Trump voters
|24
|38
|29
|9
Do you think the United States is doing too much, too little or about the right amount to help protect Palestinian civilians caught in Israel's war with Hamas?
|Too much
|Too little
|Right amount
|Not
sure
|18%
|34%
|36%
|12%
|Too
much
|Too
little
|Right
amount
|Not
sure
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|7%
|46%
|37%
|10%
|Rest of metro
|22
|33
|32
|14
|Southern Minn.
|27
|26
|36
|11
|Northern Minn.
|21
|25
|39
|15
|Men
|24
|29
|33
|14
|Women
|12
|39
|38
|11
|DFL/ Democrat
|1
|47
|46
|6
|Republican
|35
|23
|29
|13
|Independent/ other
|20
|31
|31
|18
|18-34
|15
|37
|34
|15
|35-49
|18
|35
|34
|13
|50-64
|16
|38
|36
|10
|65+
|23
|28
|38
|11
|No college degree
|21
|31
|35
|12
|College graduate
|14
|37
|36
|12
|White
|19
|34
|36
|12
|Nonwhite
|13
|35
|38
|14
|2024 Biden voters
|2
|48
|44
|7
|2024 Trump voters
|36
|21
|29
|14
About the poll
|PARTY ID
|DFL/Democrat
|282
|(35%)
|Republican
|249
|(31%)
|Independent/ other
|269
|(34%)
|AGE
|18-34
|124
|(16%)
|35-49
|236
|(30%)
|50-64
|232
|(29%)
|65+
|205
|(26%)
|Refused
|3
|(<1%)
|RACE
|White/Caucasian
|692
|(87%)
|Black/African American
|43
|(5%)
|Hispanic/Latino
|37
|(5%)
|Asian/Pacific Islander
|15
|(2%)
|Other
|7
|(1%)
|Refused
|6
|(1%)
|GENDER ID
|Men
|383
|(48%)
|Women
|414
|(52%)
|Other
|3
|(<1%)
|REGION
|Hennepin/Ramsey
|260
|(33%)
|Rest of metro
|215
|(27%)
|Southern Minnesota
|175
|(22%)
|Northern Minnesota
|150
|(19%)
|EDUCATION
|High school or less
|167
|(21%)
|Some college/Vocational
|254
|(32%)
|College graduate
|240
|(30%)
|Graduate degree
|133
|(17%)
|Refused
|6
|(1%)
|2020 VOTE
|Joe Biden
|381
|(48%)
|Donald Trump
|333
|(42%)
|Other
|16
|(2%)
|Did not vote
|39
|(5%)
|Not sure/Refused
|31
|(4%)
|INTERVIEW
|Land line
|154
|(19%)
|Cell Phone
|646
|(81%)