The Star Tribune, MPR News and KARE 11 interviewed 800 Minnesota registered voters between June 3 and June 5, 2024. All indicated they are likely to vote in the November general election. Totals may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Scroll down the page for details about how the poll was conducted, a map of the Minnesota regions used in this poll and the demographics of the 800 respondents.

Do you approve or disapprove of the military action Israel has taken in Gaza in response to the Oct. 7th attack by Hamas?

Approve Disapprove Not
sure
41% 44% 15%
Approve Disapprove Not
sure
Hennepin/ Ramsey 29% 57% 14%
Rest of metro 45 39 16
Southern Minn. 49 38 14
Northern Minn. 45 37 18
Men 52 32 16
Women 30 55 15
DFL/ Democrat 15 71 14
Republican 72 19 9
Independent/ other 38 39 23
18-34 35 48 18
35-49 35 43 22
50-64 44 46 10
65+ 47 42 11
No college degree 45 40 15
College graduate 36 49 15
White 43 42 15
Nonwhite 28 59 14
2024 Biden voters 17 67 15
2024 Trump voters 71 17 13

Do you think the United States is doing too much, too little or about the right amount to support Israel in its war with Hamas?

Too much Too little Right amount Not
sure
32% 20% 37% 10%
Too
much 		Too
little 		Right
amount 		Not
sure
Hennepin/ Ramsey 35% 14% 40% 11%
Rest of metro 34 22 33 11
Southern Minn. 33 26 33 9
Northern Minn. 25 20 45 10
Men 30 25 38 8
Women 35 16 37 12
DFL/ Democrat 37 9 43 11
Republican 29 36 33 2
Independent/ other 31 18 35 17
18-34 35 13 42 11
35-49 36 13 36 15
50-64 30 24 39 7
65+ 30 28 34 7
No college degree 32 22 37 10
College graduate 33 18 38 11
White 33 21 37 10
Nonwhite 27 16 44 14
2024 Biden voters 39 8 44 9
2024 Trump voters 24 38 29 9

Do you think the United States is doing too much, too little or about the right amount to help protect Palestinian civilians caught in Israel's war with Hamas?

Too much Too little Right amount Not
sure
18% 34% 36% 12%
Too
much 		Too
little 		Right
amount 		Not
sure
Hennepin/ Ramsey 7% 46% 37% 10%
Rest of metro 22 33 32 14
Southern Minn. 27 26 36 11
Northern Minn. 21 25 39 15
Men 24 29 33 14
Women 12 39 38 11
DFL/ Democrat 1 47 46 6
Republican 35 23 29 13
Independent/ other 20 31 31 18
18-34 15 37 34 15
35-49 18 35 34 13
50-64 16 38 36 10
65+ 23 28 38 11
No college degree 21 31 35 12
College graduate 14 37 36 12
White 19 34 36 12
Nonwhite 13 35 38 14
2024 Biden voters 2 48 44 7
2024 Trump voters 36 21 29 14

About the poll

The findings of this Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll are based on live interviews conducted June 3 to June 5, 2024, with 800 Minnesota registered voters who indicated they are likely to vote in the November general election. The poll was conducted for the Star Tribune, Minnesota Public Radio News and KARE 11 by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy Inc.
Those interviewed were randomly selected from a phone-matched Minnesota voter registration list that included both land-line and cell phone numbers. Quotas were assigned to reflect voter turnout by county. The interviews were conducted via land line (19%) and cellphone (81%).
The margin of sampling error for this sample of 800 registered voters, according to standards customarily used by statisticians, is no more than ± 3.5 percentage points. This means that there is a 95 percent probability that the "true" figure would fall within that range if all voters were surveyed. The margin of error is higher for any subgroup, such as a gender or age grouping.
The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents is 35% Democrats, 31% Republicans and 34% independents or other.
Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.
The demographic profile of this poll of likely voters is an accurate reflection of their respective voter populations. This determination is based on more than 100 statewide polls conducted by Mason-Dixon in Minnesota over the past 36 years – a period that spans eight presidential election cycles that began in 1988.
Readers can e-mail questions to matt.delong@startribune.com.
PARTY ID
DFL/Democrat 282 (35%)
Republican 249 (31%)
Independent/ other 269 (34%)
AGE
18-34 124 (16%)
35-49 236 (30%)
50-64 232 (29%)
65+ 205 (26%)
Refused 3 (<1%)
RACE
White/Caucasian 692 (87%)
Black/African American 43 (5%)
Hispanic/Latino 37 (5%)
Asian/Pacific Islander 15 (2%)
Other 7 (1%)
Refused 6 (1%)
GENDER ID
Men 383 (48%)
Women 414 (52%)
Other 3 (<1%)
REGION
Hennepin/Ramsey 260 (33%)
Rest of metro 215 (27%)
Southern Minnesota 175 (22%)
Northern Minnesota 150 (19%)
EDUCATION
High school or less 167 (21%)
Some college/Vocational 254 (32%)
College graduate 240 (30%)
Graduate degree 133 (17%)
Refused 6 (1%)
2020 VOTE
Joe Biden 381 (48%)
Donald Trump 333 (42%)
Other 16 (2%)
Did not vote 39 (5%)
Not sure/Refused 31 (4%)
INTERVIEW
Land line 154 (19%)
Cell Phone 646 (81%)