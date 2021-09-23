See more of the story

The Star Tribune, MPR News, KARE 11 and FRONTLINE, the PBS series, interviewed 800 Minnesota registered voters between Sept. 13 and Sept. 15. Findings from questions about President Joe Biden and Gov. Tim Walz. Totals may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Scroll down the page for details about how the poll was conducted, a map of the Minnesota regions used in this poll and the demographics of the 800 respondents.

Do you approve or disapprove of Joe Biden's job performance as president?

Approve Disapprove Not sure
47% 51% 2%
Approve Disapprove Not sure
TOTAL 47% 51% 2%
Hennepin/ Ramsey 69% 29% 2%
Rest of metro 38 61 1
Southern Minn. 33 62 5
Northern Minn. 35 64 1
Men 28 70 2
Women 64 34 2
DFL/ Democrat 93 6 1
Republican 4 95 1
Independent/ other 34 62 4
18-34 62 37 1
35-49 48 51 1
50-64 38 60 2
65+ 44 52 4
No college degree 38 59 3
College graduate 56 43 1
Biden voters 86 12 2
Trump voters 8 91 1

Do you approve or disapprove of Tim Walz's job performance as governor?

Approve Disapprove Not sure
49% 44% 7%
Approve Disapprove Not sure
TOTAL 49% 44% 7%
Hennepin/ Ramsey 68% 25% 7%
Rest of metro 42 52 6
Southern Minn. 36 56 8
Northern Minn. 40 51 9
Men 34 59 7
Women 63 30 7
DFL/ Democrat 89 6 5
Republican 11 81 8
Independent/ other 39 52 9
18-34 62 29 9
35-49 50 45 5
50-64 42 52 6
65+ 47 43 10
No college degree 39 52 9
College graduate 60 35 5
Biden voters 82 11 7
Trump voters 16 78 6
Approve Disapprove Not sure
57% 36% 7%
Approve Disapprove Not sure
TOTAL 57% 36% 7%
Hennepin/ Ramsey 72% 22% 6%
Rest of metro 48 44 8
Southern Minn. 57 37 6
Northern Minn. 46 48 6
Men 53 41 6
Women 61 32 7
DFL/ Democrat 83 10 7
Republican 27 67 6
Independent/ other 59 35 6
18-34 68 23 9
35-49 52 42 6
50-64 54 39 7
65+ 60 36 4
No college degree 52 42 6
College graduate 64 31 5
Biden voters 92 3 5
Trump voters 20 78 2

About the poll

The findings of this Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11/FRONTLINE Minnesota Poll are based on live interviews conducted Sept. 13 to Sept. 15 with 800 Minnesota registered voters. The poll was conducted for the Star Tribune, Minnesota Public Radio News, KARE 11 and FRONTLINE, the PBS series, by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy Inc.
Those interviewed were randomly selected from a phone-matched Minnesota voter registration list that included both land-line and cell phone numbers. Quotas were assigned to reflect voter registration by county. The interviews were conducted via land line (31%) and cellphone (69%).
The margin of sampling error for this sample of 800 registered voters, according to standards customarily used by statisticians, is no more than ± 3.5 percentage points. This means that there is a 95 percent probability that the "true" figure would fall within that range if all voters were surveyed. The margin of error is higher for any subgroup, such as a gender or age grouping.
The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents is 37% Democrats, 31% Republicans and 32% independents or other.
Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.
The demographic profile of this poll of likely voters is an accurate reflection of their respective voter populations. This determination is based on more than 100 statewide polls conducted by Mason-Dixon in Minnesota over the past 32 years – a period that spans eight presidential election cycles that began in 1988.
Readers can e-mail questions to matt.delong@startribune.com.
PARTY ID
DFL/Democrat 298 (37%)
Republican 244 (31%)
Independent/other 258 (32%)
AGE
18-34 147 (18%)
35-49 230 (29%)
50-64 223 (28%)
65+ 196 (24%)
Refused 4 (1%)
RACE
White/Caucasian 683 (85%)
Black/African American 44 (6%)
Hispanic/Latino 25 (3%)
Asian/Pacific Islander 14 (2%)
Other 25 (3%)
Refused 9 (1%)
GENDER ID
Men 381 (48%)
Women 416 (52%)
Other 3 (<1%)
REGION
Hennepin/Ramsey 260 (33%)
Rest of metro 215 (27%)
Southern Minnesota 155 (19%)
Northern Minnesota 170 (21%)
EDUCATION
High school or less 158 (20%)
Some college/Vocational 251 (31%)
College graduate 256 (32%)
Graduate degree 132 (17%)
Refused 3 (<1%)
2020 VOTE
Joe Biden 388 (49%)
Donald Trump 362 (45%)
Someone else 19 (2%)
Did not vote 5 (1%)
Not sure/Refused 26 (3%)
INTERVIEW
Land line 247 (31%)
Cell Phone 553 (69%)