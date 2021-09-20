See more of the story

The Star Tribune, MPR News, KARE 11 and FRONTLINE, the PBS series, interviewed 800 Minnesota registered voters between Sept. 13 and Sept. 15. Findings from questions about the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines and mandates are below. Totals may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Scroll down the page for details about how the poll was conducted, a map of the Minnesota regions used in this poll and the demographics of the 800 respondents.

Thinking about restrictions that were put in place in your area to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, do you think these restrictions have gone too far, didn't go far enough or were about right?

Too
far 		Not far
enough 		About
right 		Not
sure
30% 26% 43% 1%
Too
far		 Not far
enough		 About
right		 Not
sure
TOTAL 30% 26% 43% 1%
Hennepin/ Ramsey 20% 36% 43% 1%
Rest of metro 34 21 44 1
Southern Minn. 28 21 50 1
Northern Minn. 42 22 34 2
Men 36 16 46 2
Women 25 35 39 1
DFL/ Democrat 8 53 38 1
Republican 46 2 52 0
Independent/ other 40 17 40 3
18-34 24 31 44 1
35-49 30 27 41 2
50-64 35 21 42 2
65+ 28 25 46 1
No college degree 36 20 42 2
College graduate 24 32 43 1
Biden voters 10 47 42 1
Trump voters 52 4 43 1
Too
far 		Not far enough About
right 		Not
sure
32% 9% 57% 2%
Too
far		 Not far
enough		 About
right		 Not
sure
TOTAL xx% xx% xx% x%
Hennepin/ Ramsey 22% 11% 65% 2%
Rest of metro 34 8 56 2
Southern Minn. 42 6 51 1
Northern Minn. 37 11 50 2
Men 42 8 49 1
Women 24 10 63 3
DFL/ Democrat 1 14 83 2
Republican 65 5 30 0
Independent/ other 37 7 53 3
18-34 27 9 60 4
35-49 33 11 55 1
50-64 34 9 55 2
65+ 34 7 57 2
Under $50,000 27 11 60 2
$50,000 and over 37 8 54 1
No college degree 35 10 53 2
College graduate 29 8 61 2

Have you personally received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, or not?

Yes No Refused
80% 18% 2%
Yes No Refused
TOTAL 80% 18% 2%
Hennepin/ Ramsey 86% 12% 2%
Rest of metro 78 20 2
Southern Minn. 80 20 0
Northern Minn. 73 24 3
Men 75 23 2
Women 84 14 2
DFL/ Democrat 91 9 0
Republican 77 22 1
Independent/ other 69 26 5
18-34 82 16 2
35-49 80 18 2
50-64 75 22 3
65+ 83 16 1
No college degree 76 22 2
College graduate 83 15 2
Biden voters 91 8 1
Trump voters 69 30 1

How confident are you that the coronavirus vaccines will protect you against new variants of the virus? Are you very confident, somewhat confident, not too confident or not at all confident?

Very confident Somewhat confident Not too confident Not at all confident not sure
31% 41% 13% 13% 2%
Very confident Somewhat confident Not too confident Not at all confident Not
sure
TOTAL 31% 41% 13% 13% 2%
Hennepin/ Ramsey 34% 45% 12% 8% 1%
Rest of metro 28 39 13 17 3
Southern Minn. 32 43 10 13 2
Northern Minn. 30 38 15 15 2
Men 27 41 12 17 3
Women 35 41 13 10 1
DFL/ Democrat 46 36 14 3 1
Republican 23 42 16 16 3
Independent/ other 22 46 8 21 3
18-34 32 48 9 8 3
35-49 33 39 16 10 2
50-64 28 40 11 20 1
65+ 34 40 12 12 2
No college degree 30 39 12 16 3
College graduate 33 44 13 9 1
Biden voters 41 42 11 5 1
Trump voters 21 41 14 21 3

Do you support or oppose requiring people in your community to be vaccinated in order to attend crowded events, such as concerts, sporting events or movies?

Support Oppose Undecided
49% 45% 6%
Support Oppose Undecided
TOTAL 49% 45% 6%
Hennepin/ Ramsey 69% 27% 4%
Rest of metro 41 53 6
Southern Minn. 41 50 9
Northern Minn. 36 57 7
Men 34 61 5
Women 62 31 7
DFL/ Democrat 84 12 4
Republican 14 85 1
Independent/ other 43 45 12
18-34 58 37 5
35-49 47 46 7
50-64 42 53 5
65+ 53 40 7
No college degree 42 50 8
College graduate 57 39 4
Biden voters 79 15 6
Trump voters 17 77 6

Do you support or oppose requiring people in your community to be vaccinated in order to go out to a bar or restaurant?

Support Oppose Undecided
44% 50% 6%
Support Oppose Undecided
TOTAL 44% 50% 6%
Hennepin/ Ramsey 61% 33% 6%
Rest of metro 38 59 3
Southern Minn. 37 53 10
Northern Minn. 33 61 6
Men 29 66 5
Women 57 36 7
DFL/ Democrat 81 16 3
Republican 9 90 1
Independent/ other 35 51 14
18-34 55 42 3
35-49 42 53 5
50-64 37 58 5
65+ 47 43 10
No college degree 36 56 8
College graduate 52 44 4
Biden voters 73 20 7
Trump voters 14 82 4

Do you support or oppose requiring people in your community to be vaccinated in order to return to their workplaces?

Support Oppose Undecided
43% 49% 8%
Support Oppose Undecided
TOTAL 43% 49% 8%
Hennepin/ Ramsey 59% 31% 10%
Rest of metro 37 55 8
Southern Minn. 38 56 6
Northern Minn. 31 61 8
Men 29 65 6
Women 56 34 10
DFL/ Democrat 77 13 10
Republican 10 88 2
Independent/ other 36 52 12
18-34 51 40 9
35-49 43 50 7
50-64 34 59 7
65+ 47 43 10
No college degree 35 56 9
College graduate 51 41 8
Biden voters 70 19 11
Trump voters 15 80 5

Do you support or oppose requiring teachers and students in K-12 schools to wear face masks?

Support Oppose Undecided
59% 35% 6%
Support Oppose Undecided
TOTAL 59% 35% 6%
Hennepin/ Ramsey 71% 23% 6%
Rest of metro 54 42 4
Southern Minn. 58 37 5
Northern Minn. 50 42 8
Men 46 47 7
Women 72 24 4
DFL/ Democrat 92 4 4
Republican 32 61 7
Independent/ other 47 47 6
18-34 67 29 4
35-49 57 37 6
50-64 56 40 4
65+ 60 33 7
No college degree 53 40 7
College graduate 67 30 3
Biden voters 87 10 3
Trump voters 32 61 7

About the poll

The findings of this Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11/FRONTLINE Minnesota Poll are based on live interviews conducted Sept. 13 to Sept. 15 with 800 Minnesota registered voters. The poll was conducted for the Star Tribune, Minnesota Public Radio News, KARE 11 and FRONTLINE, the PBS series, by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy Inc.
Those interviewed were randomly selected from a phone-matched Minnesota voter registration list that included both land-line and cell phone numbers. Quotas were assigned to reflect voter registration by county. The interviews were conducted via land line (31%) and cellphone (69%).
The margin of sampling error for this sample of 800 registered voters, according to standards customarily used by statisticians, is no more than ± 3.5 percentage points. This means that there is a 95 percent probability that the "true" figure would fall within that range if all voters were surveyed. The margin of error is higher for any subgroup, such as a gender or age grouping.
The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents is 37% Democrats, 31% Republicans and 32% independents or other.
Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.
The demographic profile of this poll of likely voters is an accurate reflection of their respective voter populations. This determination is based on more than 100 statewide polls conducted by Mason-Dixon in Minnesota over the past 32 years – a period that spans eight presidential election cycles that began in 1988.
Readers can e-mail questions to matt.delong@startribune.com.
PARTY ID
DFL/Democrat 298 (37%)
Republican 244 (31%)
Independent/other 258 (32%)
AGE
18-34 147 (18%)
35-49 230 (29%)
50-64 223 (28%)
65+ 196 (24%)
Refused 4 (1%)
RACE
White/Caucasian 683 (85%)
Black/African American 44 (6%)
Hispanic/Latino 25 (3%)
Asian/Pacific Islander 14 (2%)
Other 25 (3%)
Refused 9 (1%)
GENDER ID
Men 381 (48%)
Women 416 (52%)
Other 3 (<1%)
REGION
Hennepin/Ramsey 260 (33%)
Rest of metro 215 (27%)
Southern Minnesota 155 (19%)
Northern Minnesota 170 (21%)
EDUCATION
High school or less 158 (20%)
Some college/Vocational 251 (31%)
College graduate 256 (32%)
Graduate degree 132 (17%)
Refused 3 (<1%)
2020 VOTE
Joe Biden 388 (49%)
Donald Trump 362 (45%)
Someone else 19 (2%)
Did not vote 5 (1%)
Not sure/Refused 26 (3%)
INTERVIEW
Land line 247 (31%)
Cell Phone 553 (69%)