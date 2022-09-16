The Star Tribune, MPR News and KARE 11 interviewed 800 Minnesota registered voters between Sept. 12 and Sept. 14, 2022. All indicated they are likely to vote in the November general election. Findings from questions about the Minnesota attorney general and secretary of state races, voter confidence, marijuana legalization and sports betting are below. Totals may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Scroll down the page for details about how the poll was conducted, a map of the Minnesota regions used in this poll and the demographics of the 800 respondents.
If the 2022 general election for Minnesota attorney general were held today, would you vote for:
|
Keith
Ellison
|
Jim
Schultz
|Undecided
|46%
|45%
|9%
|Keith
Ellison
|Jim
Schultz
|Undecided
|TOTAL
|46
|45
|9
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|68%
|25%
|8%
|Rest of metro
|36
|55
|9
|Southern Minn.
|37
|53
|10
|Northern Minn.
|35
|55
|9
|Men
|38
|54
|8
|Women
|54
|37
|9
|DFL/ Democrat
|98
|2
|0
|Republican
|1
|94
|5
|Independent/ other
|36
|42
|22
|18-34
|61
|32
|7
|35-49
|48
|45
|6
|50-64
|40
|49
|11
|65+
|41
|49
|10
|No college
|42
|49
|9
|College degree
|52
|40
|8
|White
|43
|48
|9
|Nonwhite
|69
|22
|9
|Trump voters
|1
|95
|4
|Biden voters
|90
|3
|7
If the 2022 general election for Minnesota secretary of state were held today, would you vote for:
|
Steve
Simon
|
Kim
Crockett
|Undecided
|48%
|40%
|12%
|Steve
Simon
|Kim
Crockett
|Undecided
|TOTAL
|48
|40
|12
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|67%
|20%
|13%
|Rest of metro
|39
|51
|10
|Southern Minn.
|37
|48
|14
|Northern Minn.
|38
|50
|12
|Men
|40
|47
|12
|Women
|54
|34
|12
|DFL/ Democrat
|96
|2
|2
|Republican
|3
|88
|10
|Independent/ other
|41
|34
|26
|18-34
|60
|28
|13
|35-49
|49
|42
|9
|50-64
|41
|46
|13
|65+
|45
|40
|15
|No college
|44
|43
|13
|College degree
|52
|37
|11
|White
|45
|43
|12
|Nonwhite
|67
|20
|13
|Trump voters
|4
|88
|9
|Biden voters
|90
|0
|10
How much confidence do you have that the votes in the 2022 midterm elections will be counted accurately?
|High
|Moderate
|
Not
much
|None 2%
|Not
sure 2%
|56%
|27%
|13%
|
< Scroll for more
|High
|Moderate
|Not
much
|None
|Not
sure
|TOTAL
|56
|27
|13
|2
|2
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|70%
|21%
|7%
|2%
|0%
|Rest of metro
|50
|29
|15
|5
|1
|Southern Minn.
|50
|29
|17
|1
|3
|Northern Minn.
|48
|31
|18
|1
|2
|Men
|51
|29
|17
|2
|1
|Women
|62
|24
|11
|1
|2
|DFL/ Democrat
|91
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Republican
|21
|43
|29
|4
|4
|Independent/ other
|53
|30
|13
|3
|1
|18-34
|69
|20
|9
|2
|1
|35-49
|56
|29
|10
|3
|2
|50-64
|50
|34
|14
|1
|1
|65+
|54
|23
|19
|2
|2
|No college
|52
|29
|15
|2
|2
|College degree
|61
|24
|12
|2
|1
|White
|54
|28
|14
|2
|2
|Nonwhite
|71
|19
|8
|1
|1
|Trump voters
|20
|42
|30
|4
|4
|Biden voters
|89
|11
|0
|0
|0
Do you think Minnesota should or should not legalize marijuana for recreational use?
|Should
|Should not
|Not sure
|53%
|36%
|11%
|Should
|Should not
|Not sure
|TOTAL
|53
|36
|11
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|60%
|28%
|12%
|Rest of metro
|49
|41
|11
|Southern Minn.
|50
|41
|10
|Northern Minn.
|53
|38
|9
|Men
|51
|39
|9
|Women
|56
|33
|11
|DFL/ Democrat
|70
|20
|10
|Republican
|29
|65
|6
|Independent/ other
|60
|25
|16
|18-34
|60
|26
|14
|35-49
|58
|32
|10
|50-64
|51
|40
|10
|65+
|47
|44
|9
|No college
|52
|39
|9
|College degree
|56
|33
|12
|White
|52
|38
|11
|Nonwhite
|68
|22
|10
|Trump voters
|36
|58
|6
|Biden voters
|68
|18
|13
|Should
|Should not
|Not sure
|51%
|37%
|12%
|Should
|Should not
|Not sure
|TOTAL
|51%
|37%
|12%
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|54%
|35%
|11%
|Rest of metro
|50
|38
|12
|Southern Minn.
|50
|37
|13
|Northern Minn.
|47
|42
|11
|Men
|54
|35
|11
|Women
|48
|40
|12
|DFL/ Democrat
|59
|30
|11
|Republican
|42
|47
|11
|Independent/ other
|50
|37
|13
|18-34
|75
|19
|6
|35-49
|63
|29
|8
|50-64
|39
|46
|15
|65+
|37
|50
|13
|Under $50,000
|54
|37
|9
|$50,000 and over
|52
|36
|12
|No college degree
|47
|41
|12
|College graduate
|55
|35
|10
Do you think Minnesota should or should not legalize gambling on sports?
|Should
|
Should
not
|Not sure
|48%
|33%
|19%
|Should
|Should not
|Not sure
|TOTAL
|48
|33
|19
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|48%
|32%
|20%
|Rest of metro
|50
|30
|20
|Southern Minn.
|39
|39
|22
|Northern Minn.
|53
|34
|13
|Men
|50
|32
|18
|Women
|46
|35
|20
|DFL/ Democrat
|53
|31
|15
|Republican
|50
|31
|19
|Independent/ other
|40
|38
|22
|18-34
|44
|41
|15
|35-49
|52
|31
|17
|50-64
|48
|36
|16
|65+
|47
|28
|26
|No college
|49
|33
|18
|College degree
|46
|34
|20
|White
|48
|34
|18
|Nonwhite
|51
|29
|20
|Trump voters
|52
|33
|15
|Biden voters
|45
|35
|20
About the poll
|PARTY ID
|DFL/Democrat
|279
|(35%)
|Republican
|258
|(32%)
|Independent/ other
|263
|(33%)
|AGE
|18-34
|136
|(17%)
|35-49
|234
|(29%)
|50-64
|222
|(28%)
|65+
|203
|(25%)
|Refused
|5
|(1%)
|RACE
|White/Caucasian
|684
|(86%)
|Black/African American
|45
|(6%)
|Hispanic/Latino
|41
|(5%)
|Asian/Pacific Islander
|17
|(2%)
|Other
|6
|(1%)
|Refused
|7
|(1%)
|GENDER ID
|Men
|381
|(48%)
|Women
|414
|(52%)
|Other
|5
|(<1%)
|REGION
|Hennepin/Ramsey
|260
|(33%)
|Rest of metro
|215
|(27%)
|Southern Minnesota
|155
|(19%)
|Northern Minnesota
|170
|(21%)
|EDUCATION
|High school or less
|169
|(21%)
|Some college/Vocational
|255
|(32%)
|College graduate
|232
|(29%)
|Graduate degree
|137
|(17%)
|Refused
|7
|(<1%)
|2020 VOTE
|Donald Trump
|344
|(43%)
|Joe Biden
|387
|(48%)
|Other
|11
|(1%)
|Did not vote
|39
|(5%)
|Not sure/Refused
|19
|(2%)
|INTERVIEW
|Land line
|221
|(28%)
|Cell Phone
|579
|(72%)