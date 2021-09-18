The Star Tribune, MPR News, KARE 11 and FRONTLINE, the PBS series, interviewed 800 Minnesota likely voters between Sept. 9 and Sept. 13. That sample included interviews with 537 self-identified white registered voters and 157 African-American registered voters. During the same period, an additional 343 interviews were conducted with African-American registered voters in Minneapolis who indicated they are likely to vote in November, for a total of 500 interviews. This is commonly referred to as an "oversample," and allows for an apples-to-apples comparison of the responses of white voters and Black voters, with similar margins of sampling error.
Findings from questions about policing in Minneapolis and the public safety charter amendment are below. Results from the August 2020 Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota poll, in which Minneapolis voters were asked several of these questions, are also included. Totals may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Scroll down the page for details about how the poll was conducted the demographics of the respondents.
Do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of the Minneapolis Police Department?
|Favorable
|Unfavorable
|No opinion
|33%
|53%
|14%
|Favorable
|Unfavorable
|No opinion
|TOTAL
|33%
|53%
|14%
|Male
|39%
|46%
|15%
|Female
|28
|59
|13
|White
|34
|51
|15
|Black
|28
|58
|14
|18-34
|28
|60
|12
|35-49
|33
|54
|13
|50-64
|36
|51
|13
|65+
|37
|45
|18
|No college degree
|29
|60
|11
|College graduate
|36
|48
|16
|DFL/Democrat
|27
|59
|14
|Republican
|85
|11
|4
|Independent/other
|33
|50
|17
|Favorable
|Unfavorable
|No opinion
|28%
|58%
|14%
|Favorable
|Unfavorable
|No opinion
|TOTAL
|28%
|58%
|14%
|Male
|32%
|54%
|14%
|Female
|26
|60
|14
|Under 50
|26
|60
|14
|50+
|31
|56
|13
|No college degree
|28
|61
|11
|College graduate
|30
|47
|23
|Favorable
|Unfavorable
|No opinion
|25%
|66%
|9%
|Favorable
|Unfavorable
|No opinion
|TOTAL
|25%
|66%
|9%
|Male
|26%
|62%
|12%
|Female
|24
|69
|7
|White
|25
|68
|7
|Black
|26
|58
|16
|Other
|23
|66
|11
|18-34
|15
|80
|5
|35-49
|19
|72
|9
|50-64
|31
|56
|13
|65+
|39
|52
|9
|No college degree
|27
|63
|10
|College graduate
|23
|68
|9
|DFL/ Democrat
|16
|76
|8
|Republican
|73
|24
|3
|Independent/ other
|28
|57
|15
|Favorable
|Unfavorable
|No opinion
|26%
|58%
|16%
|Favorable
|Unfavorable
|No opinion
|TOTAL
|26%
|58%
|16%
|Male
|28%
|53%
|19%
|Female
|25
|62
|13
|Under 50
|21
|64
|15
|50+
|31
|52
|17
|No college degree
|27
|57
|16
|College graduate
|22
|60
|18
Do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo?
|Favorable
|Unfavorable
|No opinion
|55%
|22%
|23%
|Favorable
|Unfavorable
|No opinion
|TOTAL
|55%
|22%
|23%
|Male
|54%
|24%
|22%
|Female
|57
|19
|24
|White
|56
|23
|21
|Black
|75
|9
|16
|18-34
|49
|26
|25
|35-49
|54
|22
|24
|50-64
|59
|19
|22
|65+
|59
|20
|21
|No college degree
|56
|21
|23
|College graduate
|55
|22
|23
|DFL/Democrat
|59
|19
|22
|Republican
|60
|25
|15
|Independent/other
|46
|28
|26
|Favorable
|Unfavorable
|No opinion
|75%
|9%
|16%
|Favorable
|Unfavorable
|No opinion
|TOTAL
|75%
|9%
|16%
|Male
|73%
|12%
|15%
|Female
|75
|7
|18
|Under 50
|69
|12
|19
|50+
|79
|7
|14
|No college degree
|74
|9
|17
|College graduate
|77
|8
|15
|Favorable
|Unfavorable
|No opinion
|63%
|15%
|22%
|Favorable
|Unfavorable
|No opinion
|TOTAL
|63%
|15%
|22%
|Male
|63%
|13%
|24%
|Female
|62
|17
|21
|White
|67
|13
|20
|Black
|56
|20
|24
|Other
|52
|19
|29
|18-34
|40
|30
|30
|35-49
|52
|17
|31
|50-64
|78
|9
|13
|65+
|85
|3
|12
|No college degree
|59
|17
|24
|College graduate
|65
|14
|21
|DFL/ Democrat
|67
|16
|17
|Republican
|52
|9
|39
|Independent/ other
|57
|17
|26
|Favorable
|Unfavorable
|No opinion
|56%
|20%
|24%
|Favorable
|Unfavorable
|No opinion
|TOTAL
|56%
|20%
|24%
|Male
|59%
|15%
|26%
|Female
|53
|24
|23
|Under 50
|43
|27
|30
|50+
|68
|14
|18
|No college degree
|56
|20
|24
|College graduate
|53
|21
|26
Do you think Minneapolis should or should not reduce the size of its police force?
|Should
|Should not
|Not sure
|29%
|55%
|16%
|Should
|Should not
|Not sure
|TOTAL
|29%
|55%
|16%
|Male
|27%
|55%
|18%
|Female
|29
|57
|14
|White
|33
|51
|16
|Black
|14
|75
|11
|18-34
|36
|42
|22
|35-49
|31
|56
|13
|50-64
|24
|63
|13
|65+
|22
|62
|16
|No college degree
|25
|60
|15
|College graduate
|31
|53
|16
|DFL/Democrat
|33
|53
|14
|Republican
|13
|79
|8
|Independent/other
|22
|57
|21
|Should
|Should not
|Not sure
|14%
|75%
|11%
|Should
|Should not
|Not sure
|TOTAL
|14%
|75%
|11%
|Male
|13%
|76%
|11%
|Female
|16
|74
|10
|Under 50
|13
|71
|16
|50+
|16
|78
|6
|No college degree
|14
|74
|12
|College graduate
|15
|79
|6
|Should
|Should not
|Not sure
|40%
|44%
|16%
|Should
|Should not
|Not sure
|TOTAL
|40%
|44%
|16%
|Male
|36%
|47%
|17%
|Female
|44
|41
|15
|White
|41
|44
|15
|Black
|35
|50
|15
|Other
|42
|40
|18
|18-34
|61
|24
|15
|35-49
|44
|40
|16
|50-64
|24
|59
|17
|65+
|30
|57
|13
|No college degree
|39
|43
|18
|College graduate
|41
|45
|14
|DFL/ Democrat
|46
|37
|17
|Republican
|16
|80
|4
|Independent/ other
|37
|47
|16
|Should
|Should not
|Not sure
|35%
|50%
|15%
|Should
|Should not
|Not sure
|TOTAL
|35%
|50%
|15%
|Male
|35%
|44%
|21%
|Female
|35
|55
|10
|Under 50
|44
|35
|21
|50+
|26
|65
|9
|No college degree
|36
|50
|14
|College graduate
|32
|50
|18
Do you support or oppose replacing the Minneapolis Police Department with a new Department of Public Safety, which may include police officers and will focus on public health, and giving the City Council more authority over public safety?
|Support
|Oppose
|Undecided
|49%
|41%
|10%
|Support
|Oppose
|Undecided
|TOTAL
|49%
|41%
|10%
|Male
|48%
|41%
|11%
|Female
|49
|41
|10
|White
|51
|40
|9
|Black
|42
|47
|11
|18-34
|57
|35
|8
|35-49
|51
|38
|11
|50-64
|45
|43
|12
|65+
|39
|50
|11
|No college degree
|51
|39
|10
|College graduate
|47
|42
|11
|DFL/Democrat
|55
|34
|11
|Republican
|7
|85
|8
|Independent/other
|44
|46
|10
|Support
|Oppose
|Undecided
|42%
|47%
|11%
|Support
|Oppose
|Undecided
|TOTAL
|42%
|47%
|11%
|Male
|49%
|42%
|9%
|Female
|37
|50
|13
|Under 50
|45
|48
|7
|50+
|39
|46
|15
|No college degree
|43
|46
|11
|College graduate
|38
|50
|12
In the last few years, do you feel crime in Minneapolis has increased, has been reduced or has stayed the same?
|Increased
|Reduced: 0%
|Same
|Not sure: 2%
|73%
|25%
|Increased
|Reduced
|Same
|Not sure
|TOTAL
|73%
|0%
|25%
|2%
|Male
|68%
|0%
|30%
|2%
|Female
|78
|0
|21
|1
|White
|71
|0
|27
|2
|Black
|74
|0
|25
|1
|18-34
|69
|0
|27
|4
|35-49
|71
|0
|28
|1
|50-64
|75
|0
|24
|1
|65+
|77
|0
|23
|0
|No college degree
|73
|0
|25
|2
|College graduate
|72
|0
|26
|2
|DFL/Democrat
|72
|0
|26
|2
|Republican
|81
|0
|19
|0
|Independent/other
|72
|0
|26
|2
|Increased
|Reduced: 0%
|Same
|Not sure: 1%
|74%
|25%
|Increased
|Reduced
|Same
|Not sure
|TOTAL
|74%
|0%
|25%
|1%
|Male
|70%
|0%
|28%
|2%
|Female
|76
|0
|23
|1
|Under 50
|74
|0
|25
|1
|50+
|73
|0
|26
|1
|No college degree
|72
|0
|27
|1
|College graduate
|81
|0
|19
|0
|Increased
|Reduced: 5%
|Same
|Not sure: 2%
|51%
|42%
|Increased
|Reduced
|Same
|Not sure
|TOTAL
|51%
|5%
|42%
|2%
|Male
|50%
|4%
|44%
|2%
|Female
|52
|6
|40
|2
|White
|45
|5
|48
|2
|Black
|66
|2
|31
|1
|Other
|58
|7
|34
|1
|18-34
|35
|3
|58
|4
|35-49
|43
|4
|52
|1
|50-64
|59
|7
|33
|1
|65+
|69
|8
|21
|2
|No college degree
|54
|7
|38
|1
|College graduate
|48
|4
|45
|3
|DFL/ Democrat
|45
|5
|47
|3
|Republican
|81
|0
|18
|1
|Independent/ other
|52
|8
|38
|2
|Increased
|Reduced: 2%
|Same
|Not sure: 1%
|66%
|31%
|Increased
|Reduced
|Same
|Not sure
|TOTAL
|66%
|2%
|31%
|1%
|Male
|54%
|2%
|43%
|1%
|Female
|75
|2
|22
|1
|Under 50
|57
|2
|39
|2
|50+
|74
|2
|24
|0
|No college degree
|65
|2
|33
|0
|College graduate
|67
|3
|24
|6
If Minneapolis were to significantly reduce the size of its police force, what effect do you think it would have on public safety? Would it have a positive effect, a negative effect or no significant effect?
|Positive effect
|Negative effect
|No significant effect
|Not sure
|20%
|55%
|12%
|13%
|Positive effect
|Negative effect
|No significant effect
|Not sure
|TOTAL
|20%
|55%
|12%
|13%
|Male
|20
|51
|14
|15
|Female
|21
|59
|10
|10
|White
|21
|52
|13
|14
|Black
|13
|68
|9
|10
|18-34
|24
|48
|14
|14
|35-49
|25
|50
|12
|13
|50-64
|16
|60
|12
|12
|65+
|13
|63
|8
|16
|No college degree
|21
|57
|10
|12
|College graduate
|20
|53
|13
|14
|DFL/Democrat
|21
|52
|14
|13
|Republican
|9
|79
|6
|6
|Independent/other
|22
|54
|10
|14
|Positive effect
|Negative effect
|No significant effect
|Not sure
|13%
|68%
|9%
|10%
|Positive effect
|Negative effect
|No significant effect
|Not sure
|TOTAL
|13%
|68%
|9%
|10%
|Male
|19%
|60%
|10%
|11%
|Female
|10
|73
|8
|9
|Under 50
|15
|66
|9
|10
|50+
|12
|69
|8
|11
|No college degree
|15
|67
|8
|10
|College graduate
|10
|71
|11
|8
|Positive effect
|Negative effect
|No significant effect
|Not sure
|26%
|48%
|14%
|12%
|Positive effect
|Negative effect
|No significant effect
|Not sure
|TOTAL
|26%
|48%
|14%
|12%
|Male
|24%
|52%
|15%
|9%
|Female
|27
|44
|14
|15
|White
|26
|50
|11
|13
|Black
|25
|49
|18
|8
|Other
|27
|40
|23
|10
|18-34
|40
|25
|21
|14
|35-49
|29
|42
|18
|11
|50-64
|13
|65
|13
|9
|65+
|19
|64
|3
|14
|No college degree
|24
|49
|25
|12
|College graduate
|27
|48
|14
|11
|DFL/ Democrat
|30
|39
|17
|14
|Republican
|4
|85
|6
|5
|Independent/ other
|24
|56
|10
|10
|Positive effect
|Negative effect
|No significant effect
|Not sure
|25%
|49%
|18%
|8%
|Positive effect
|Negative effect
|No significant effect
|Not sure
|TOTAL
|25%
|49%
|18%
|8%
|Male
|22%
|45%
|22%
|11%
|Female
|28
|51
|15
|6
|Under 50
|29
|37
|26
|8
|50+
|22
|60
|10
|8
|No college degree
|25
|48
|19
|8
|College graduate
|26
|49
|15
|10
About the poll
Demographics of Minneapolis voters
|PARTY
|DFL/Democrat
|519
|(65%)
|Republican
|53
|(7%)
|Independent/other
|228
|(28%)
|AGE
|18-34
|198
|(25%)
|35-49
|246
|(31%)
|50-64
|194
|(24%)
|65+
|155
|(19%)
|Refused
|7
|(1%)
|RACE
|White/Caucasian
|537
|(67%)
|Black/African American
|157
|(20%)
|Hispanic/Latino
|43
|(5%)
|Asian/Pacific Islander
|46
|(6%)
|Other
|13
|(2%)
|Refused
|4
|(1%)
|GENDER ID
|Male
|376
|(47%)
|Female
|414
|(52%)
|Other
|10
|(1%)
|EDUCATION
|High school or less
|177
|(22%)
|Some college/Vocational
|167
|(21%)
|College graduate
|273
|(34%)
|Graduate degree
|179
|(22%)
|Refused
|4
|(1%)
|INTERVIEW
|Landline
|238
|(30%)
|Cellphone
|562
|(70%)
Demographics of Black Minneapolis voters
|PARTY
|DFL/Democrat
|343
|(69%)
|Republican
|3
|(1%)
|Independent/other
|154
|(31%)
|AGE
|18-34
|114
|(23%)
|35-49
|123
|(25%)
|50-64
|139
|(28%)
|65+
|118
|(23%)
|Refused
|6
|(1%)
|GENDER ID
|Male
|208
|(42%)
|Female
|292
|(58%)
|Other
|0
|(0%)
|EDUCATION
|High school or less
|221
|(44%)
|Some college/Vocational
|174
|(35%)
|College graduate
|76
|(15%)
|Graduate degree
|27
|(6%)
|Refused
|2
|(<1%)
|INTERVIEW
|Land line
|117
|(23%)
|Cellphone
|383
|(77%)