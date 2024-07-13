Minnesota politicians from both major parties condemned an apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump during a campaign rally Saturday in Pennsylvania, with many calling on the public to pray for the former president and presumptive Republican nominee.

"Violence has no place in American politics," Gov. Tim Walz said on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, just before 6 p.m. as details about the attack were still coming in. "Praying for the safety of former President Trump and everyone at his rally in Pennsylvania."

"Jacquie and I are praying for President Trump and all of the attendees at today's rally," U.S. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer posted on X. "President Trump is a proven warrior who has overcome adversity time and time again. He will rise above this horrifying situation stronger than ever."

U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, a Republican, echoed the sentiment, saying he was praying for Trump, the country and rally attendees. "God bless the Secret Service and America!" Stauber posted on X over a photo showing Trump bleeding from his ear and defiantly pumping his fist.

Trump was rushed off stage after several gunshots rang out during the campaign event in Butler, Pa. Video footage shows blood trailing down his face as Secret Service agents led him to his motorcade.

A Secret Service spokesman said Trump was safe, but that one spectator had been killed in the attack and two others critically injured. A man identified as the shooter, who fired from outside the secured rally perimeter, was shot dead by the Secret Service.

In a contentious moment for the 2024 presidential election, news of the shooting quickly elicited compassionate responses from across the political spectrum.

"No matter your politics, please pray for Donald Trump and pray for America," U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, who challenged President Joe Biden in this year's Democratic presidential primaries, said on X. U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., deplored the shooting on X: "Whoever is responsible for the attack against former President Trump must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

"Tragic scene in Butler, Pennsylvania this afternoon," GOP congressman Brad Finstad said on X. "Thankful for the quick actions by the Secret Service and the response by local law enforcement to maintain the public's safety throughout this heinous act. Political violence has no place in our democracy. Please join me in praying for our country, for President Trump, and his speedy recovery."

"Information is still coming in but I want to say this: Violence has absolutely no place in our politics — or anywhere for that matter," Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith posted on X. "I'm relieved former President Trump is safe." Smith's Democratic colleague, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, said: "My thoughts are with former President Trump and everyone at the rally today."

"We are glad President Trump is safe," Ken Martin, chair of the Minnesota DFL Party, said in a statement. "Violence has no place in our politics and the Minnesota DFL unequivocally condemns this appalling and horrific act."

The Minnesota Republican Party asked the public to pray for Trump, calling the shooting "absolutely horrific."

"I am praying for the safety and peace of every American to speak, associate, organize and vote — freely and without fear," said state Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, said in a separate statement.



