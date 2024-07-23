A state law enforcement group has filed an ethics complaint against Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, alleging prosecutorial misconduct in her handling of a high-profile murder case that she later dropped against a state trooper who fatally shot motorist Ricky Cobb II last summer.

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA) and former GOP Minnesota Attorney General candidate Jim Schultz filed a 17-page complaint last week with the state's Lawyers Professional Responsibility Board requesting that the oversight body launch an investigation into "unethical behavior" that they believe violated the organization's code of conduct in pursuing the case against trooper Ryan Londregan.

The letter accuses Moriarty of knowingly making false statements, including "extrajudicial statements" meant to prejudice potential jurors, and working to undermine the administration of justice by disregarding key facts.

"Moriarty's obviously unethical conduct can be explained only by a desire to prosecute a peace officer — regardless of the facts — to achieve political ends," said Brian Peters, executive director of the MPPOA, which funded Londregan's defense. "Moriarty admitted that even the decision to finally dismiss this case was based on her preferred policy goals, and not in the interests of justice."

Moriarty's office charged Londregan with murder and manslaughter in January for the July 31, 2023, fatal shooting of Cobb, 33, during an early morning traffic stop on I-94. Londregan fired as Cobb shifted into drive and the vehicle lurched forward.

But as attorneys prepared for a September trial date, Moriarty abruptly dismissed the case, claiming a secondary review of the evidence determined that she could not prove that Londregan's actions were unlawful. Her decision came just as Gov. Tim Walz, who had publicly criticized Moriarty's handling of the case, revealed that he had planned to use his legal authority to remove her from the prosecution.

"Taken together, Moriarty's conduct can be explained only by a desire to prosecute a peace officer—regardless of the facts—to achieve political ends," the complaint reads. "... In other words, both the decision to prosecute and the decision to dismiss were made based on political considerations, not on the impact a months-long murder prosecution of a plainly innocent man would have on the defendant or the interests of justice generally.

The Minnesota Lawyers Professional Responsibility Board is the oversight body that handles all misconduct complaints against state attorneys. Three-member panels can investigate and prosecute complaints warranting professional discipline.

The Star Tribune reached out to Moriarty's office for comment. The office is expected to release a statement Tuesday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.