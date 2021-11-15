Phoenix Suns (9-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (4-8, 12th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -3.5; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota aims to end its five-game home losing streak with a win against Phoenix.

The Timberwolves have gone 3-7 against Western Conference teams. Minnesota ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 13.6 fast break points per game led by Anthony Edwards averaging 4.8.

The Suns are 7-3 in Western Conference play. Phoenix is third in the Western Conference with 26.7 assists per game led by Chris Paul averaging 10.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: D'Angelo Russell is averaging 17.4 points and 5.6 assists for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 24.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Devin Booker is shooting 43.1% and averaging 22.4 points for the Suns. Mikal Bridges is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 2-8, averaging 103.5 points, 44.3 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points per game.

Suns: 8-2, averaging 113.1 points, 45.1 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 10.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Deandre Ayton: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.