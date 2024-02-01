Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Orlando Magic (25-23, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (34-14, first in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic visit the Minnesota Timberwolves in non-conference play.

The Timberwolves are 18-4 in home games. Minnesota is 5-3 in one-possession games.

The Magic have gone 10-16 away from home. Orlando is eighth in the league scoring 52.3 points per game in the paint led by Franz Wagner averaging 11.3.

The Timberwolves average 113.1 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 110.9 the Magic allow. The Magic average 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than the Timberwolves allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 10 the Timberwolves won 113-92 led by 28 points from Karl-Anthony Towns, while Moritz Wagner scored 21 points for the Magic.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Edwards is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Timberwolves. Towns is averaging 26.2 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Paolo Banchero is averaging 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Magic. Jalen Suggs is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 112.7 points, 41.6 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points per game.

Magic: 4-6, averaging 107.1 points, 41.0 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles).

Magic: Gary Harris: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.